Last night’s winning numbers were 24, 17, 25, 30, 6 and 3. The bonus ball was 36, and the Powerball was 1.

Fourteen other players who did not have the Powerball Number each collected $66,667.

Those tickets were bought from Relay Auckland Domestic Airport, Caltex Dinsdale in Hamilton, and on MyLotto by players from Northland, Auckland and Wellington.

Two people share Strike Four’s $500,000 prize, each collecting $250,000.

Those tickets were bought on MyLotto by players from Christchurch and Auckland.

In June, a record $50 million Powerball jackpot was split between seven people - each claiming $7.1 million.

Last night’s win equalled the $44.06 million won by an Auckland couple in 2016.

An Auckland ticket has claimed Lotto's $44 million jackpot. Photo / Dean Purcell

As well as not having a heart attack, the couple said their “best piece of advice” to any future winner is to remember to eat and sleep in the first two weeks.

“It’s the little things like that that are easy to forget in the early days after a big win.”

Another pair, who split a $50m jackpot in 2020, thought it was important to find the right people to tell.

”Keep your circle small, but definitely share the news with someone. You will need the support of at least one other person to get you through those first weeks.

”For me, that was so important, it gave me people to talk to and bounce ideas off while I got my head around the whole thing.”

Seeking trusted advice from close family and friends as well as financial advisers and lawyers was the key advice offered by a Hawke’s Bay winner.

Since Lotto began in 1987, more than 280 people have won Powerball.

Each of these draws has generated profits that go back into supporting community organisations and charities across the country, NZ Lotto chief executive Jason Delamore said.

”Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for Kiwi communities – it’s the driving purpose of our organisation – with more than $6 billion returned to communities since Lotto began,” he said.

2024′s biggest win so far

The biggest total prize of 2024 was struck on June 8, when a $50m must-be-won draw was shared between seven winning ticketholders who each took home $7.18m.

While two of those winners had claimed their share of the first prize by the next day, it took seven weeks for the final winner to come forward and collect their portion of the winnings.

One of the children of a winning couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said the family had a meeting to share the happy news.

“They’ve slowly been doing bits on the house, and now they can afford to finish the renovations,” the child said about the winning parents.

“We really want them to do something for themselves, though. They’ve been talking about a special overseas trip for a long time and now they can do that. It will be amazing for them,” said another of the children.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

Top 5 Lotto wins of all time:

$44.06 million – Auckland, 2024

$44.06 million – Auckland, 2016

$42.02 million – Waikato, 2021

$37.12 million – Wellington, 2023

$33.05 million – Christchurch, 2023

The 14 Powerball multimillionaires crowned in 2024: