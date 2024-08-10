”Keep your circle small, but definitely share the news with someone. You will need the support of at least one other person to get you through those first weeks.
”For me, that was so important, it gave me people to talk to and bounce ideas off while I got my head around the whole thing.”
Seeking trusted advice from close family and friends as well as financial advisers and lawyers was the key advice offered by a Hawke’s Bay winner.
If tonight’s jackpot is not won, the prize pool will increase to a $50m must-be-won draw.
Should that happen it would be the second time Powerball has reached that stage in as many months – something Lotto NZ estimates is a one-in-100-year event, and yet it’s only one draw away.
With such a big prize up for grabs, Lotto NZ is expecting high demand for Saturday night’s draw and is encouraging customers to get in early.
”Stores will be busy throughout the day, and we know lots of people will be jumping online to grab their ticket in the hour before sales close at 7.30pm,” Lotto NZ’s head of corporate communications Lucy Fullarton said.
“We really want to encourage our customers to buy their ticket early and avoid the rush, both instore and online.”
Since Lotto began in 1987, more than 280 people have won Powerball.
Each of these draws has generated profits that go back into supporting community organisations and charities across the country, NZ Lotto chief executive Jason Delamore said.
One of the children of a winning couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said the family had a meeting to share the happy news.
“They’ve slowly been doing bits on the house, and now they can afford to finish the renovations,” the child said about the winning parents.
“We really want them to do something for themselves, though. They’ve been talking about a special overseas trip for a long time and now they can do that. It will be amazing for them,” said another of the children.