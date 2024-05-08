Melissa Nightingale headed over to the Wainuiomata Woolworths supermarket, which sold the winning $24m Lotto ticket, and asks shoppers how they think the money could be spent. Video / Mark Mitchell

A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in last night’s draw.

The Hamilton player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was one of three second division Powerball winners, each picking up $31,992.

The other winners were from Whanganui and Wellington.

Eight other players won second division, each picking up $25,534.

Those tickets were sold in Auckland, Pāpāmoa, Tauranga, Palmerston North, Masterton, Wellington and Canterbury.

A Napier player who bought their ticket at Tamatea Pak’nSave won $1 million with first division Lotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

The winning numbers for draw 2375 were 6 12 13 17 28 29 with Bonus 19 and Powerball 1. Strike was 12 28 17 13.

Two Waikato Lotto players struck it lucky in last Wednesday night’s draw.

The players, who bought their tickets online via MyLotto, were two of 14 second division winners, each picking up $18,211.



