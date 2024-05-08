Eleven players won Lotto second division nationwide in Wednesday night's draw.

Two winning Lotto tickets have been sold in Tauranga.

Eleven players nationwide each won $25,534 with Lotto second division in last night’s live draw.

Three lucky players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $31,992.

A winning ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Pāpāmoa and in Tauranga via MyLotto.

The winning Powerball second division tickets were sold at Pak’nSave Whanganui and on MyLotto to players from Hamilton and Wellington.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Auckland - MyLotto

Hamilton - MyLotto (+PB)

Pāpāmoa - Fresh Choice Pāpāmoa

Tauranga - MyLotto

Whanganui - Pak’nSave Whanganui (+PB)

Palmerston North - MyLotto

Masterton - MyLotto

Wellington - MyLotto (x3) (+PB)

Canterbury - MyLotto