Two Waikato Lotto players struck it lucky in last night’s draw.

The players, who bought their tickets online via MyLotto, were two of 14 second division winners, each picking up $18,211.

The other second division winners were from Auckland, Tauranga, Rotorua, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Tasman, Christchurch and Dunedin.

The Tasman winner, who bought their ticket on MyLotto, also won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $35,202.

Meanwhile, six Lotto players from Auckland, Mount Maunganui, Lower Hutt, Christchurch and Dunedin won a share of $1 million with Lotto first division.

The winning tickets were sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui, BP Mairehau in Christchurch and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin. Each winner picks up a prize of $166,667.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $12 million.

A Strike! player from Palmerston North won $700,000 with Strike Four.

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were 12 14 17 20 25 34 with Bonus 35 and Powerball 10. Strike! was 14 17 34 12.

At the weekend two Waikato players won $13,549 each with second division Lotto.

The players bought their tickets at Paper Power Thames and online via MyLotto.

And last Wednesday a player, who bought their ticket at New World Matamata, was one of 14 second division winners, each picking up $15,116.