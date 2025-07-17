When asked about his message to fans ahead of Hamilton’s first All Blacks-France test, he said: “It’s on in the Tron.

“It’s rugby country, the whole area ... you walk down the street, everyone’s so passionate, you know, ‘We’re behind you’, they love this team, so it’s great to be here.”

Since arriving in the city, he had encountered several “passionate” locals, who had given him their views on what players to select for Saturday’s match.

“They know their footie and there are some good selectors round here, they give their opinion pretty clearly,” he said with a laugh.

However, he said “none of their input” had shaped his decision to include seven Chiefs players.

“You pick a team on balance, combinations, little bit of experience, and you gotta give guys a chance ... and they’re ready.”

The Chiefs in the starting 23 include Samisoni Taukei’aho, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown.

Anton Lienert-Brown in Wellington last year. Photo / Photosport

“They know their way around the pā ... they play a lot of footie together, which always helps, and they get to run out in front of their people.”

Lienert-Brown said it meant a lot to the players to play in Hamilton and he “couldn’t wait” for match day.

When asked his favourite thing about the Tron, he said it was indoor market precinct Made on Grey St.

“Go to Hamilton East, go over to Made. Reggie’s Pizza, you can’t beat it, get a gelato on the way out, and you’ll be happy.”

Fellow player Ruben Love, originally from Wellington, who will earn his second test cap tomorrow, said he fondly remembered his stay in the wider Waikato in 2022 as part of the Māori All Blacks.

Hurricanes fullback Ruben Love will make his starting debut for the All Blacks on Saturday. Photo / John Cowpland, Action Press

“We went to Ngāruawāhia ... we went to the pā there to visit the Kiingitanga. That was pretty special, I’ll never forget that.

“It was our first week in camp, so there’s players coming from a lot of different backgrounds ... it all kinda brought us together.

“Having a walk around the river out there ... it was special hearing the stories from the elders.”

Another player excited to play in Hamilton is Crusaders winger Sevu Reece, a Hamilton Boys’ High School alumnus.

Sevu Reece celebrates his try with Caleb Clarke last year. Photo / Harry Cornaga, Photosport

“It’s a special place, Hamilton. It is where it all started for me and I went to school here, a massive part of my rugby. I’ve got lots of friends here as well.”

Hamilton’s facilities were “awesome” and the town had some “good cafes”.

He said fans should check out Cafe +91 on Ulster St.

France played two previous games in Hamilton in 1961 and 1979, both against Waikato. Waikato won both games, so France have never won in Hamilton.

It will be the All Blacks’ 17th test in Hamilton. They have lost just once, in 2009 against the Springboks.

Speaking to media ahead of selection, Reece said the final match of the test series provided an opportunity to make a statement.

“We got an opportunity now to put a statement that this is our 2025 season, this is how we’re going to roll out.

“We’re two-and-oh, how cool would it be to go three-and-oh?”

However, the team wasn’t underestimating the French.

“[France have] a nothing-to-lose mindset.

“We’re expecting anything and everything from them. They’ll throw everything at us, so we’re preparing like it’s the first test.”

All Blacks squad to play France

1. Ethan de Groot (31 tests)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (32)

3. Tyrel Lomax (44)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (54) (Vice-Captain)

5. Fabian Holland (2)

6. Samipeni Finau (10)

7. Ardie Savea (96) (Captain)

8. Luke Jacobson (24)

9. Cortez Ratima (13)

10. Damian McKenzie (63)

11. Rieko Ioane (83)

12. Quinn Tupaea (15)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (84)

14. Sevu Reece (33)

15. Ruben Love (1)

16. Brodie McAlister *

17. George Bower (22)

18. Fletcher Newell (25)

19. Dalton Papali’i (36)

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi (2)

21. Noah Hotham (1)

22. Timoci Tavatavanawai (1)

23. Will Jordan (43)

Danielle Zollickhofer is the Waikato news director and a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.