Two Waikato players are in the money after the weekend's Lotto draw.

Waikato Lotto players have struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

The players, who bought their tickets at Paper Power Thames and online via MyLotto, were two of 20 second division winners, each picking up $13,549.

One Taranaki MyLotto player also won second division Powerball, taking their prize to $31,774.

The other second division winners were from Northland, Whangārei, Auckland, Tauranga, Hastings, Nelson, Havelock, Christchurch, Ashburton, Cromwell, Otago and Gore.

There were no first division winners and Powerball and Strike have both rolled over, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $11.7 million up for grabs on Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four will be $700,000 on Wednesday.

A Waikato Lotto player also struck it lucky in Wednesday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at New World Matamata, was one of 14 second division winners, each picking up $15,116.

Last weekend a player who bought their ticket at New World Te Kauwhata, was one of only three second division winners, each picking up $85,809.

With only three winners last weekend the prize ballooned from the previous week’s amount of $21,080.



