A Matamata player has won more than $15,000.

A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in Wednesday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at New World Matamata, was one of 14 second division winners, each picking up $15,116.

The other second division winners were from Auckland, Tauranga, Palmerston North, Waikanae, Wellington, West Coast, Kaiapoi, Christchurch, Canterbury and Dunedin.

Second division Powerball was not struck.

A Waikato Lotto player also struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at New World Te Kauwhata, was one of only three second division winners, each picking up $85,809.

With only three winners at the weekend, the prize ballooned from the previous week’s amount of $21,080.

Meanwhile, a Lotto player from Auckland won $1 million with first division Lotto in Wednesday night’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Saturday night.







