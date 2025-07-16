One person died after a boat and trailer detached and crashed into an oncoming vehicle near Te Kūiti on July 11.

A person was killed after a boat and trailer detached and crashed into a vehicle near Te Kūiti, police say.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 3, south of the town about 11.30am on July 11.

Detective Sergeant Harry Hodgson said the crash involved a vehicle that was hit by a boat and trailer unit that had detached from an oncoming vehicle.

“Sadly, one person died as a result of the crash and investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.