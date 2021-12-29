Lotto Powerball: Lucky Aucklander scoops $17m Lotto jackpot

Powerball was not struck on Christmas Day and rolled over to Wednesday evening. Photo / Dean Purcell

Powerball was not struck on Christmas Day and rolled over to Wednesday evening. Photo / Dean Purcell

One lucky Aucklander will usher in the new year more than $17 million richer after winning the Lotto Powerball tonight.

The winning ticket was sold at Victoria Street Lotto & Newsagency in Auckland and the prize is made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight's winner is the 21st Powerball winner so far this year and comes just weeks after a player from Tauranga won $6.3 million with Powerball.

Four lucky players from Auckland and Waikato will also be celebrating after each winning $200,000 in the Lotto First Division draw. The winning tickets were sold at Victoria Street Lotto & Newsagency in Auckland, New World New Lynn in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Northland and Waikato.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Powerball rolled over to the $17m jackpot after not being struck on Saturday.

The winning numbers are: 5, 7, 12, 13, 39, 40 and the bonus was 2. Powerball was 1, and the Lotto Strike numbers are 39, 5, 7 and 13.

On Christmas Day, seven Lotto First Division players in the North Island each won $142, 857. The winning tickets were sold in Northland, Kaikohe, Whakatāne, Hāwera, Paraparaumu and Wellington.

Lotto's Triple Dip Christmas promotion, which included more than 300 prizes, was also drawn on Christmas Day.

A player who purchased their ticket from Levin Mall won $1m while five people won electric Mercedes-Benz EQCs.