Lotto Powerball: $10 million draw not struck, two players win $500,000

On Wednesday, two winners also split first division, snagging $500,000 each.

The winning tickets on Wednesday were sold at Quickstop Taihape in Taihape and on MyLotto to a player from Otago.

Last Saturday night, three players shared the $1m jackpot.

Tonight’s $10m draw comes after a succession of Powerball wins, including a $23m life-changing win two weeks ago.

Latest draw comes days after $23m winners claim their prize

The couple who won $23m via Lotto Powerball celebrated their newfound wealth with a simple meal of fish and chips on the beach.

The couple, who are from the upper North Island and bought the winning ticket online, bagged the mega-rich prize from a midweek draw.

They said seeing “$23,333,333″ on their MyLotto ticket was “mind-boggling”.

“We’re both shocked to our core. It’s going to take a while to sink in, and I don’t think it will start to feel real until we see it in the bank,” the winners, who wished to remain anonymous, said after claiming the prize.

After checking the winning ticket, the man went to tell his wife the good news.

“She could see I was tearful and asked what was wrong. I just blurted it out – ‘we’ve won $23.3m!’

“We’re always joking with each other, so of course she didn’t believe me … until I showed her the ticket on MyLotto.”

They celebrated with fish and chips on the beach and chatted about their family’s future.

“We live a simple life and will continue to – but what we can now do for our children, and our grandchildren – that’s what’s life-changing.”

The couple are the eighth Powerball multimillionaires this year, and their win comes after an Otago player won $5.3m last month.

All up, the pair won $23,333,333 – made up of $23m from Powerball and $333,333 from a split first division prize on April 23.

The win was the largest Powerball prize won since December 2024, when a man from New Plymouth won $23.3m.

Other Powerball wins in 2025

New Zealand has had major Powerball wins across the country this year.

In January, a Wellington Lotto player won $7m, with a Taranaki player pocketing $8.3m in the same month.

A Hamilton player and Waihī player each picked up $10.5m from Powerball wins in February.

There were three lucky Powerball multimillionaires in March, with wins in Christchurch, Dunedin and Port Chalmers.