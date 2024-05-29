Lotto Powerball: $33 million prize not struck, rolls over to Saturday

The numbers are in for tonight's Big Wednesday draw where a Powerball jackpot of $33 million is up for grabs. Photo / Alex Burton

Tonight’s $33 million Lotto Powerball draw has not been struck.

The sum was the largest jackpot on offer so far in 2024, offering a chance to make several potential winners overnight multi-millionaires.

But after the results were confirmed around 8.53pm, no one won the big prize.

Tonight’s numbers are 10, 27, 8, 16, 35 and 29, the bonus ball is No 19 and the Powerball is No 3.

The biggest win tonight is $250,000; a sum which will go to four players who shared the $1m first division prize.

It’s the second time this year the Powerball prize has been more than $30m.

Earlier this year a single ticket sold in the lower North Island town of Carterton took home what was then the highest jackpot of 2024.

It was later revealed the winning ticket had been bought by a family syndicate in Wellington, who were occasional players and only purchased a ticket when the jackpot was more than $20m.

One lucky Cantabrian snared $17.25m in January while one Auckland couple scored $12.2m in the last draw of 2023.

In the middle of 2023, a Christchurch couple who won one of the largest Lotto draws in recent history kept their ticket hidden in a sock drawer for days while they worked out what they would do with their winnings.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were overwhelmed by the magnitude of their $33.5m win on June 28 and needed time to process it before coming forward.

Four Lotto multi-millionaires crowned this year

January 27: $17.25 million – MyLotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million – MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million – MyLotto, Otago

April 13: $30 million - MyLotto, Wellington