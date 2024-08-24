Advertisement
Updated

Lombok, Indonesia fatal motorbike accident: Family devastated after much-loved son Jacob Lenton dies on first holiday abroad

A 23-year-old man from Auckland has been killed in a “tragic motorcycle accident” in Indonesia during his first overseas trip with mates.

The young man’s father told the Herald that Jacob Lenton was with two friends on the much-awaited trip when halfway through the two-week holiday an accident on a small motorcycle occurred.

Lenton was transported to Siloam Hospital in Mataram after the accident in Lombok where he later passed away earlier this month.

The fatal accident comes after a Kiwi woman was hospitalised with serious head and lung injuries after a recent scooter crash in the same area of Lombok - and has been told she will not be covered by insurance.

Mark Lenton said his son was someone who “always did the right thing”, and was kind, extremely loyal and devoted to friends and family.

“Jacob was extremely disciplined and such a beautiful soul, he was always a really fun guy.”

Jacob Lenton tragically died in an accident while on a visit to the island of Lombok, in Indonesia, away from his family in New Zealand. Photo / givealittle
Lenton’s father said his large group of friends in New Zealand have shared an immense amount of support with the family.

“We are realising now he was far more popular than we ever knew,” he said.

Lenton’s friends rang his family and had to break the news to them just after the incident happened because they were all back in New Zealand.

His father was at the airport on the way to see him in hospital when he found out the news that his son had died.

He emphasised the amazing support he received from both the New Zealand embassy and Air New Zealand when dealing with the process of travelling and retrieving his son’s body.

A friend of the family whose son was good friends with Lenton set up a Givealittle page to support the family.

The post said the money would be used to help reinstate costs for the overseas retrieval of his remains, funeral costs, and grief support.

“The family are devastated and overwhelmed with grief over this sudden unexpected loss of their much-loved son and brother.”

Jacob Lenton from Auckland died suddenly while on a trip to Indonesia in a tragic motorcycle accident. Photo / Supplied
The father “has had to make the difficult journey to Lombok to bring our Jay home”.

The family confirmed funeral plans are in place.

The woman in the other recent Lombok accident was Christchurch real estate agent Amanda Blair who had emergency surgery at the same hospital Lenton was taken to.

Blair is now facing financial stress after her insurance said they would not cover her treatment because she was hurt in a scooter crash.

She was on her way to get dinner when she was thrown from her hired scooter, suffering broken ribs, a punctured lung, head injuries and serious lacerations to the right side of her body.

Amanda Blair is well-known in Christchurch as the owner of Ray White Marshlands. Photo / Supplied
Her sister, Ashleigh Sergent, said the hospital bill was more than $18,000 already. Her partner, Cameron Mitchell, said he only realised after the crash that their 1CoverNZ insurance policy only covered moped claims involving bikes with engines of 50cc and under.



