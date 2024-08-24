“Jacob was extremely disciplined and such a beautiful soul, he was always a really fun guy.”

Jacob Lenton tragically died in an accident while on a visit to the island of Lombok, in Indonesia, away from his family in New Zealand. Photo / givealittle

Lenton’s father said his large group of friends in New Zealand have shared an immense amount of support with the family.

“We are realising now he was far more popular than we ever knew,” he said.

Lenton’s friends rang his family and had to break the news to them just after the incident happened because they were all back in New Zealand.

His father was at the airport on the way to see him in hospital when he found out the news that his son had died.

He emphasised the amazing support he received from both the New Zealand embassy and Air New Zealand when dealing with the process of travelling and retrieving his son’s body.

A friend of the family whose son was good friends with Lenton set up a Givealittle page to support the family.

The post said the money would be used to help reinstate costs for the overseas retrieval of his remains, funeral costs, and grief support.

“The family are devastated and overwhelmed with grief over this sudden unexpected loss of their much-loved son and brother.”

Jacob Lenton from Auckland died suddenly while on a trip to Indonesia in a tragic motorcycle accident. Photo / Supplied

The father “has had to make the difficult journey to Lombok to bring our Jay home”.

The family confirmed funeral plans are in place.

The woman in the other recent Lombok accident was Christchurch real estate agent Amanda Blair who had emergency surgery at the same hospital Lenton was taken to.

Blair is now facing financial stress after her insurance said they would not cover her treatment because she was hurt in a scooter crash.

She was on her way to get dinner when she was thrown from her hired scooter, suffering broken ribs, a punctured lung, head injuries and serious lacerations to the right side of her body.

Amanda Blair is well-known in Christchurch as the owner of Ray White Marshlands. Photo / Supplied

Her sister, Ashleigh Sergent, said the hospital bill was more than $18,000 already. Her partner, Cameron Mitchell, said he only realised after the crash that their 1CoverNZ insurance policy only covered moped claims involving bikes with engines of 50cc and under.







