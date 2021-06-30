Local state of emergency in Wellington's Breaker Bay has been formally ended

Waves throw debris onto the roads at Owhiro Bay on Wellington's South coast. Video / Mark Mitchell

The state of emergency in Wellington's Breaker Bay has ended this afternoon as the swells from yesterday's southerly storm subside.

Last night residents on the southern coast Wellington had to evacuate from their homes due to surging seawater.

While the residents have been allowed back to their properties, motorists and pedestrians are urged to continue to take care on roads around Wellington's south coast.

Contractors are continuing work to clear up debris left on roadways and footpaths last night and this morning.