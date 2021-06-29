Cafes impacted by Covid-positive traveller operating with skeleton crews due to exposure

Focus Live: Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins gives vaccine update

The Capital may be back in Alert Level 1, but for many businesses visited by the Covid-positive traveller it's been tough keeping the doors opening.

Almost 20 workers from Floriditas on Cuba St are still in isolation and the restaurant can only operate on limited hours due to staffing levels.

Co-owner Dominique McMillan said today had been quieter than expected but those who had come in were incredibly kind, supportive and generous.

"We reopened with heavily reduced hours on Monday, and we will be operating with those reduced hours between Monday and Saturday this week."

Wellington returned to alert level 1 last night, and while the virus can incubate for 14 days, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the likelihood of people in Wellington still incubating the virus was "now very low".

McMillan said one way to support businesses from afar was to purchase vouchers.

"It's a really difficult position to be in, because we want diners to come into the restaurant but we also don't want to coerce people if they genuinely feel safer at home."

Pickle & Pie was also a location visited by the man, and co-owner Mia Tracey said the majority of her team were still in isolation, which means they can only offer a reduced service.

"We've removed 10 of our tables, which is quite a few seats when you can sit three to four around each table."

She said staff morale was pretty good, but she was still "gutted" about it all as they had lost thousands of dollars in turnover.

"Every day we don't open like we usually do is a lost opportunity for business, also my husband is one of the ones in isolation so it's a little bit busy for me."

For those who can afford it, she said they should come out and support local hospitality spots that have been affected by it.

"Be kind, I know that's been thrown around a lot but not everyone has been the nicest they can be at the moment and we are just doing the best we can."