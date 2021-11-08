Local Focus: Through the naked eye

Tā Derek Lardelli's Tīnana Exhibition at the Tairāwhiti Arts Festival.

Forty years in the making, the exhibition titled Tīnana included life drawings by Tā Derek Lardelli, one of Aotearoa's renowned artists in tā moko, carving and kapahaka.

The exhibition was held at Te Puwaha gallery, as part of the Tairāwhiti Arts festival in October.

Tīnana was curated by Tāwera Tahuri. Tahuri is a global multimedia artist herself, graduating in 1997 from Toihoukura School of Maori art and design, in which Lardelli is a mentor.

The exhibition also included a sold-out live drawing class.

"If you are going to have a live exhibition of drawings, then you must have live models and a live drawing class," said Lardelli.

Life model Nikoraimus Thatcher said he didn't hesitate when he was asked to pose.



"When they got in contact with me, my main question was: what's the kaupapa and is it nude.

"The opportunity to be at home with my people and give them something that is ours, I am theirs they are mine."

He also said in jest that if all else fails he will still have his modelling career to fall back on.

Local artist Jody Tupara was lucky enough to snag a ticket an hour before the live-drawing event after originally missing out.

"Surrounded by other artists I was a little bit intimidated but, once we got into it, it flowed nice and everything that I worried about was out the door.

"We were all on the same level and it was great."

Lardelli said the Tairāwhiti region was a pool of creativity that was fathomless, with great stories.

He mentioned Raharuhi Rukupō, Te Kooti Arikirangi, Hine Taiapa, Hōne Taiapa, Āpirana Ngata, and Cliff Whiting and how they developed passageways for others to follow.

"Today we are seeing the beauty of their hard work, and the investment back into rangatahi.

"What we are seeing is a creation of brilliance shown by the young people as they express themselves."

He said Māori art was in a renaissance.

"There are so many good Māori artists now, and their ability to pick up on the global picture and the utilisation of technology to grow the art form has been outstanding."

Due to Covid 19, the Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival was split into two events.

The postponed shows will be held during a summer celebration of the arts from February 3 to February 13.