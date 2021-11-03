Local Focus - Gisborne's special athletes

Gisborne's first Special Olympics-grade basketball team will be competing at the National Māori Basketball competition in Rotorua in January.

Basketball is much more than a sport for Gisborne's Leighton Swann. It's his lifetime passion.

He played for both his high school team Ritana and Gisborne's representative division two team the Rising suns.

"Representing Gisborne was a big thing for me, so to be able to give back means a lot," Swann said.

With more than 20 years of experience working with whaikaha - people with disabilities - he saw a chance to merge both of his passions.

Swann will be coaching Gisborne's first Special Olympics-grade basketball team. They will compete in the National Māori Basketball tournament in January.

"So people with an intellectual disability, a physical disability or both can play in that grade," he said.

Mark Dekker is part of the team. He is known by his many followers on Facebook as Mahiman.

Mahiman is a huge Warriors fan. He supports the Warriors as their hydration officer and technical adviser.

He is also heavily involved in bringing awareness to the disabled community.

Mahiman's advice for other whaikaha whānau when it comes to playing sports is to "go for it".

"Kia kaha, hang in there. Do the mahi and get the treats."

Henry Lamont is one of the team's biggest supporters.

He works at Turanga health where his role involves helping those with disabilities to socialise and get life skills.

His daughter Te Ngarutira is also in the team.

"She has cerebral palsy, but has been brought up with all the other kids doing normal sport," he said.

"She really doesn't think she has a disability."

Many of the players attend Gisborne's Vanessa Lowndes Centre.

The centre connects those with mental, physical or intellectual disabilities to employment opportunities.

Vanessa Lowndes Centre attendee Boss Apelu said basketball made him feel good.

"I like playing and I like the company," he said.

• The 2022 National Māori Basketball Tournament will be held at the Energy Events Centre in Rotorua from January 24 to 29.

