National's Todd McClay sees it differently.

"It's not about finding people who earn more and taxing them more, we want them to be productive in society. It's about having a fair tax system where everybody provides fairly," he said.

Labour's Claire Mahon defended the importance of taxes to pay for infrastructure and services.

"We will be increasing the very highest tax bracket, so for people earning over $180,000 a year, there's an increase to 39% on that last tax bracket."

She said that comes to around $23 a week extra for those earning over $180,000.

Also standing in the Rotorua electorate:

• Pete Kirkwood for ACT

• Alan Tāne Solomon for the New Conservatives

• Karri-Ann Vercoe-Black for One party

• Kiri Ward for Advance NZ

• Kaya Sparke for the Greens

