“I often get asked what made me focus on kindness in politics, and I can’t answer that without introducing you to my Mum (and Dad!)” Ardern shared.

Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon marked the celebrations for Mother’s Day with a throwback photo with his mother Kathleen.

“Happy Mothers Day Mum - you’re the best!” wrote Luxon.

“Thanks for all the unconditional love and support, laughter and wisdom, and for being there every day for your boys. Love you.”

Chris Hipkins

The Labour Party leader shared a photo compilation of Labour MPs to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.

Familiar faces in the 12 photos of Labour MPs are Ginny Andersen (Labour’s police spokesperson) and Duncan Webb (Labour’s justice spokesperson).

“A great big thank you to all of the working Mums out there who deserve pay equity. And a big thank you to all the mums who work for love rather than money and whose contributions should never be underestimated,” Hipkins wrote.

Nicola Grigg

The National Party MP and Minister for Women posted a rare photo inside Parliament of her and her young son, who she shares with partner Phil Gregg.

“The greatest job of all,” Grigg wrote with her post.

David Seymour

Act Party leader David Seymour posted a photo of himself and his mother on social media.

“Thank you Mum for everything you did for me, and to every Mum who makes life possible and joyful,” he wrote.

Several Labour MPs also used the occasion to point out the coalition government’s recent passing of the Pay Equity Amendment Bill under urgency.

Party spokesperson for women Carmel Sepuloni said, “The week leading up to Mother’s Day today has been a friggen tough one”.

“To all the workers who will be caught by the governments cruel move to snatch away pay equity, just know we value you and will fight alongside you until this is set right,” she said.

“To all the mamas that work in female dominated occupations - we hope you get to experience some Mother’s Day joy today. You are worth it. You deserve it. We appreciate you!”

Labour MP Camilla Belich wrote on Facebook, “Happy mother’s day to all the mothers still fighting for pay equity...(Including my Mum xx)“.

Here’s a few of the other MPs who’ve shared their gratitude for their mums.