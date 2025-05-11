WIN: A Fisher & Paykel Mastery of Temperature culinary experience 

Submit your details below for a chance to be one of four winners of a two-person chef’s table dining experience.

Indulge in a five-course meal, crafted right in front of you using quality New Zealand ingredients and Fisher & Paykel’s world class appliances.

This unique culinary journey will take place in The Social Kitchen at the Experience Centre in Auckland, a bespoke space that beautifully encapsulates Fisher & Paykel’s ‘Designed in Aotearoa New Zealand’ philosophy.

The Mastery of Temperature experience draws on some of the city’s most notable chefs for a culinary endeavour that, like Fisher & Paykel, continues to revolutionise their approach for their most modern, elevated kitchens.

How to enter

It’s simple – submit your details below to go in the draw.

Enter today for your chance to win. Entries close on 26 May, 2025. Terms and conditions apply.