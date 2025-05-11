Safeswim has labelled every beach on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula, including Ōrewa, as unsafe to swim at.

From Mairangi Bay to Devonport, only Lake Pupuke, Takapuna Beach, Narrow Neck, Cheltenham and Bayswater are safe to swim at.

In the inner Waitematā Harbour, Te Atatū Beach, Pt Chevalier, Hamilton Road Beach, Karanga Plaza and Karaka Bay are safe to swim at.

Multiple beaches across Auckland have been labelled unsafe to swim. Photo / Safeswim

The situation in East Auckland is brighter, with only Howick Beach and Cockle Bay red-flagged.

On Waiheke Island, Little Ōneroa Lagoon and the Ōnetangi Stream have been labelled unsafe.

The other 15 swimming spots are safe to swim at.

On Auckland’s west coast, Piha North Lagoon, Piha Lagoon and Bethells Lagoon have been red-flagged.

Safeswim water quality models predict that levels of Faecal Indicator Bacteria breach national guidelines for swimming.

It advises people against swimming in contaminated water.

“Overflows are more common in wet weather, but they can happen in dry weather if pipes are blocked or damaged,” Safeswim said.

“Wastewater overflows occur when wastewater [sewage] spills out from gully traps, manholes, engineered overflow points or pump stations. It then flows into backyards or waterways and the sea.”

