Local Focus: MMA classes open up for kids

MMA has grown in popularity around the world. Now the Martial Arts Academy in Tauranga has begun offering children lessons in MMA at its Pāpāmoa location.

But forget what you've seen on pay-per-view TV – these classes aren't about teaching kids to hit like a truck or be bullies - it's quite the opposite.

"We want to do it in a really structured way so it's consistent with traditional martial arts and traditional values," said Scott Coburn.

"I think it's too easy to go out there and have kids just being thugs and we don't want that. We want them to learn some life skills, develop good discipline, good work habits and there's a lot more to it than kicking and punching."

Coburn says there are many benefits to children taking up martial arts.

"They learn to develop good endurance. The classes are pretty hard, pretty demanding. It's good for their general well-being.

"Also in general, just having this healthy lifestyle of physical exercise when you're young, it means you're probably going to exercise most of your life and have better defence to disease, a better ability to fight chronic disease when you're older… I think it all starts here."

And just because these kids can throw a punch or kick, doesn't mean they will.

"This is a sport for us," he said. "You're not going to go home and batter your siblings, or go to school and batter people at school. The idea is that you learn an art, learn a sport, it has rules and you apply the artform within those rules. It teaches them to be well-grounded and not to be a bully."

And the parents agree.

"My kids have come home and said they've had a few issues at school and 'I can't do this and that'," said Jamie Pugh from Matua. "When the other kids discover they do martial arts in any shape or form, they don't really want to challenge those kids in the first place."

Martial arts also helps children develop self-esteem.

"My eldest was lacking quite a bit of confidence at school," said Jennifer Rowlands from Greerton. "[Now] he's like a whole different person. He knows within himself that if he's having any problems at school, he can look at the situation and walk away and feel good in himself that he doesn't have to retaliate."

Rowlands doesn't hesitate to recommend martial arts classes to other parents.

"Try it out. See how your kid improves within a month, see the confidence they're going to build. If you've got a high energy kid I also say 'come' and you're going to see that they're going to have to change their attitude pretty fast and you're going to reap the benefits at home," she said.

Made with funding from