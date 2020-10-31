Local Focus: Halloween goes ahead as per normal in Te Puke main street

With New Zealand at Covid alert level 1, Te Puke's famous "treat trail" went ahead unhindered, and is featured in this Local Focus video.



Hundreds of ghosts, vampires, zombies and mummies turned up to enjoy the fun and lollies, with almost all of Te Puke's main street shops taking part.

Organiser Ashley Peat said planning for such an event was challenging.

"Anything you've planned this year has been filled with uncertainty," he said. "But we were pretty keen from the start that we were going to go ahead and do it as everyone is ready for a break out anyway."

With much of the world unable to go trick-or-treating, Halloween gatherings like this are very special.

"We obviously live in an amazing country and we're very privileged to do this when you look at what's happening around the rest of the world," he said. "It makes you proud to be a Kiwi."

Many of the mums, nuns and wizards were happy to be able to take part.

"Given what's been going on this year, it is pretty good that we can still come together and not have that fear of getting sick," said a half-dead nun.

