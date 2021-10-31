Local Focus: Lockwood Homes celebrates 70 years

Lockwood Homes has built more than thirty thousand homes using only Kiwi timber.

Lockwood Homes has built more than thirty thousand homes using only Kiwi timber.

Lockwood Homes has built more than 30,000 homes since it started in 1951.

This year it celebrates its 70-year milestone.

Managing Director Andrew La Grouw said the business began after World War ll when two refugees fled for the safety of New Zealand.

"It was founded by a couple of Dutchmen (Joe La Grouw Snr and Johannes Van Loghem) who had some experience in the Netherlands building prefabricated houses," he said.

"They were motivated to leave Europe and what they saw was going to be a difficult [time] and another war, they thought another war was looming, so they were very motivated to escape to a safe place to bring up their families and New Zealand seemed like as far away as you could possibly get from a war zone."

He said one of the company's secrets to longevity was sourcing wood in Rotorua - known as New Zealand's capital of timber.

"It's the centre of the timber industry and innovation and so when Lockwood was first established in the 1950s the Kaingaroa Forest was just coming on board, so we set up shop here and we're surrounded by Kaingaroa Forest and a lot of local mills that we source our material from."

Rotorua resident Emily Johnstone said choosing Lockwood was an easy decision.

"Lockwood has such a great reputation, so for me really it was a no-brainer to go with this company.

"I really love the look of the house and the wood interior."