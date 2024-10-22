Advertisement
Coastguard, Land SAR perform dramatic rescue after man slid 100m down gully in Lyttelton Harbour

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Coastguard Sumner volunteers rescued a man who fell onto the rocks beneath the lighthouse at Lyttleton's Godley Head. Video / Coastguard Sumner President Blair Quane

Coastguard Sumner volunteers and the Surf Life Saving SAR team have performed a dramatic rescue after a man slid 100m down onto the rocks beneath Godley Head in Lyttelton Harbour.

A Coastguard NZ spokesperson said the victim slipped near the cliff top and slid down a scree-filled gully to the bottom yesterday afternoon.

“Coastguard Sumner’s jet boat Hamilton Jet Rescue was on the water in six minutes accompanied by jet ski Urquhart Trust Rescue.

“Coastguard Sumner’s all-weather vessel Blue Arrow Rescue acted as on-scene command and managed communications to the incident management team set up at Sumner base.

“As part of a joint activation, the Sumner-Taylors Surf Life Saving SAR Squad launched two IRBs to the scene to provide additional support.”

The victim was quickly located just eight minutes after launching and team members extracted the man via a narrow inlet between rocks.

Two Coastguard Sumner crew and a Surf Life Saving team member swam to the victim from the jet boat, which manoeuvred close by in the inlet.

The man was transferred to the jet boat and then onto the all-weather rescue vessel.

“Once aboard he was further checked by medically trained Coastguard crew and wrapped in warm clothing for the quick journey back to base.

“He was met by a waiting ambulance and taken to hospital for further treatment.

“This rescue combined the expertise of Coastguard Sumner and the local Surf Life Saving SAR team to get a great outcome for the casualty.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

