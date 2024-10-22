Coastguard Sumner volunteers rescued a man who fell onto the rocks beneath the lighthouse at Lyttleton's Godley Head. Video / Coastguard Sumner President Blair Quane

Coastguard Sumner volunteers and the Surf Life Saving SAR team have performed a dramatic rescue after a man slid 100m down onto the rocks beneath Godley Head in Lyttelton Harbour.

A Coastguard NZ spokesperson said the victim slipped near the cliff top and slid down a scree-filled gully to the bottom yesterday afternoon.

“Coastguard Sumner’s jet boat Hamilton Jet Rescue was on the water in six minutes accompanied by jet ski Urquhart Trust Rescue.

“Coastguard Sumner’s all-weather vessel Blue Arrow Rescue acted as on-scene command and managed communications to the incident management team set up at Sumner base.

“As part of a joint activation, the Sumner-Taylors Surf Life Saving SAR Squad launched two IRBs to the scene to provide additional support.”