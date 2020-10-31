Where to eat, drink and stay in Lyttelton

The port town of Lyttelton, Canterbury. Photo / 123RF

This tiny port town is a bit gritty, a bit rejuvenated, and a lot cool. Lyttelton is a base for artists and musicians, so the town is an interesting mix of bohemian and shipping industry. The main wharf is a great place to watch the shipping comings and goings and London St is the town's main drag, where you'll find boutique shops, cafes and bars. Lyttelton also has a great little museum, which is currently closed as a new building is designed and constructed. But the collection is gradually being put online - visit lytteltonmuseum.co.nz/collection to see just some of what they offer.

Where to eat in Lyttelton

In a beautiful heritage building down at the quay, Super serves Asian- and Maori-inspired dishes, such as bao, kimchi fries, karaage chicken and katsu curries. Plus excellent vege and vegan options (the super fried cauliflower comes recommended). To drink? Try a sake negroni, Japanese whiskies, or perhaps a kawakawa, mānuka and kiwifruit cocktail.

From 10am to 1pm every Saturday you'll find the Lyttelton Farmers' Market on London St.

It runs along just the one road, but is always bustling with lots of local food producers and live music. You'll find fruit, vegetables, fish, cheese, specialty breads and plants each week.

Civil & Naval, Lyttelton. Photo / Nancy Zhou

Where to drink in Lyttelton

For coffee, the Lyttelton Coffee Company ages and roasts its beans right on site. You'll find these beans at many of Lyttelton's cafes, or head to the J.D. Bundy building on London St to visit their own cafe. Sit out the back on the deck for fantastic views of the harbour.

Right next door is Wunderbar, a very quirky little space. There are gigs throughout the week (check their website for details), stand-up shows and movies out the back (tickets $5 each). The food menu isn't extensive, but what more do you need than a bucket of saveloys and some tommie sauce? They're open late. Very late.

Further down the street, Civil & Naval is a bright and cool space offering coffee during the day and good cocktails at night. It's always busy, and the bar staff have some excellent tips on what you should order.

Where to sleep in Lyttelton

The Lyttel Inn is a sweet little cottage - an original - tucked away in the hills. This boutique self-contained option has a double bed and fold-down couch, and is walking distance from everything in town.

At Harbour Lodge, you'll receive beautiful views from high over the harbour, from sunrise to sunset. There are six guest rooms (choose from garden or bush views, and private or shared bathrooms), and it's only a stroll into town.

