Local Focus: Flaxmere to get new shopping centre and supermarket

Flaxmere New World is building a bigger shopping centre.

Flaxmere is getting a new supermarket and shopping centre, after Foodstuffs bought land off Hastings District Council.

It will be located behind the existing New World supermarket on a vacant 1 hectare lot.

Whether it replaces that supermarket or becomes an additional supermarket for the community has not been determined.

Flaxmere Planning Committee chair Traci Tuimaseve said a larger supermarket with more retail shops was at the top of the community's wish list.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst standing on Flaxmere's skate park, the site of a new supermarket. Photo/Warren Buckland

The new shopping centre is expected to become the Hastings suburb's new social centre and complement existing community facilities.

"With people shopping locally I think this will become more of a hub for Flaxmere - more of a centre for our community - and not only for our suburb but surrounding suburbs," he said.

Hastings' mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said with a neighbouring housing development close to getting a green light, the timing of the new supermarket and retail complex could not be better on the 1ha site.

"This is about our growing community," she said.

"There'll be hundreds of new houses built here and it's time to grow our town centre to match the growth of the community.

"We have great plans for the community centre and it is about making sure that we have amenity and facilities that meet the community's needs.

"At the moment we have only got a half-basketball court there.

"This skate park, which is incredibly sad, is going to have a brand new million-dollar skate park over there in the Flaxmere Park, s it is just going to be just like our other skate parks and scooter parks across the district."

Hastings District Councillor and Flaxmere resident Henare O'Keefe said the development was about "complying with the wishes of the people".

"We've always said that Flaxmere is an opportunity - it is not a liability.

"This is about adding more zeros to our thinking, giving us a sense of value and importance.

"Council have stepped right outside the box here, they've almost gone where angels fear to tread.

"You know the social ills that have permeated here since Adam was a cowboy.

"This is one way of addressing that.

"It is significant. Everywhere I go there is an excitement in the air.

"Something tangible is happening - we are just not talking anymore.

"We are giving them something they can see, feel, touch, taste."

New World Flaxmere owner/operator Chris Hart said he was looking forward to offering an improved offering to the community.

"The team is very, very excited, I'm very excited and the community hopefully is going to be very excited when they hear the good news," he said.

At 1900sqm, the brand new New World will be larger than the nearby existing store, which is currently leased from third party landlords.

The new store will provide employment and career opportunities for up to 80 locals including experts in fresh foods, produce, butchery, bakery, seafood and deli.

The new supermarket is currently planned to open mid-2024.