Local Focus: Unison Networks is laser scanning you from above

Unison Networks' helicopter is laser-mapping its 6000km network in Rotorua, Taupō and Hawke's Bay by helicopter.

It may be shooting lasers at you, but it's also saving you money.

Unison Network's annual helicopter survey has gone hi-tech, creating a 3-D image of its network of electricity lines using LiDAR laser scanning.

LiDAR means light detection and ranging.

Unison general manager of networks and operations Jaun Park said the company was capturing data to create a "digital twin" of its network.

"A digital twin will really help us to simulate the network in real time," he said.

"We can actually do desktop exercises - sit at our desks and interrogate the network and trial new things - without having to interrupt customers' power supplies and basically just play with the network."

"LiDAR captures 3-D images of the network and the surrounding environment around the network.

"Stuff like trees and buildings.

"We can detect how close buildings are from the network. We can detect how close vegetations are from the network.

"So we can run a risk-based approach across that and say, how many issues do we have that is surrounding our assets. We can come up with a really good strategy and employ the strategy."

The LiDAR unit suspended from the front of a helicopter scans the terrain below to build a 3-D map.

Park said LiDAR removed the risk of human error, kept people safer through fewer in-person inspections and saved money.

"You put people out on the network that are very experienced and they look up through their binoculars at the network and they sometimes make judgment calls based on that experience.

"LiDAR gives us that objective view, in terms of the conditions of the assets.

"We save a lot of money doing it this way because we go out and capture the network in a two-week period.

"We quickly understand our vegetation issues - the clearance issues we have around our network - and keep the public and our people safer."

The helicopter will be operating at 1000 feet above urban areas and 500 feet above rural areas in accordance with New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority regulations.

A grid pattern is flown in urban areas because of the high density of power lines and the helicopter makes less noise flying in a straight line.

Unison is using LiDAR on all of its 6000km network, which covers Napier, Hastings, Taupō and Rotorua.

Depending on weather conditions, the mapping is due to start in Taupō around Wednesday, from where it will be completed in Rotorua.

LiDAR technology is under development overseas for driverless vehicles.