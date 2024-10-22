The data, released on July 10, said there had been 925 acts of violence and aggression in the last 12 months - a 9% increase on the 848 in the previous year.
Physical assaults had a particularly sizeable increase, with a 50% jump to 329 incidents in the last 12 months, compared to 219 in the previous year.
Woolworths New Zealand’s director of stores, Jason Stockhill, said what they were seeing from offenders coming into stores was “unacceptable” and while new security measures were having a positive effect, more needed to be done.
“Our team is being threatened and hurt in broad daylight, and, despite offenders being arrested and going through the justice system, they’re coming back and doing it again. We’ve been pleased to see the focus on law and order and look forward to working with the Government further this quarter,” Stockhill said in July.
“Our responsibility is to keep our team and customers safe in our stores, and we’re investing in a range of security measures to help with that, but we can’t do it alone. We need continued collaborative action across government, agency and industry.”