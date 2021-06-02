Local Focus: Covid vaccination rolls out to protect whakapapa

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub vaccinates bubbles. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub has rolled out its first vaccine with more than 100 kaumātua present. There were families of up to five generations receiving their first dose of the vaccination.

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub chairman Monty Morrison says the aim of the outreach is to preserve whakapapa.

"Whakapapa is the basis of everything, of who we are. And the Te Arawa rollout has been deliberately based, hapū based and of course, therefore, whakapapa based, so the importance of having families together is part of the bubble."

Retired GP John Armstrong says it's vital to protect not just individuals, but the wider iwi.

"People understand the need to protect themselves and also their communities. It's great to see people here and bringing their bubble, bringing the people that are close to them and they know that they're here to protect them all, not only themselves."

Armstrong and a team of professionals were on site to answer any concerns around the vaccination. He says the risks of side effects are very small.

"Some people have expressed a concern about what the risks might be of having the vaccine, for instance, about side effects. My response to that is, 'well you know, there are risks in society whatever we do, but the benefits outweigh the risks'.

"Nobody has died of having the Covid vaccine, the risks are very small."

A Rotorua resident Peepi Carruthers received her first dose and encouraged others to get vaccinated.

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub outreach clinics will be held across the rohe over the coming months.

