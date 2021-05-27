Local Focus: Free jazz concerts on Queens Birthday weekend

Manawatū Jazz Festival's generous programme. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The Manawatū International Jazz and Blues Festival has been running for more than half a century. This weekend the annual festival launches again and for eight days the region will be awash with jazz.

"We've got something like six or seven concerts and then there's about 30 plus free concerts on Queen's Birthday weekend around the city of Palmerston North, all free of charge," artistic director Rodger Fox said.

The festival is centred in Palmerston North but Feilding will host a number of free concerts throughout the weekend.

"People can just rock into the cafes and bars check the band, buy a coffee or a wine hear a bit and move on to the next one," Fox said.

Feilding's programme starts on Friday morning, 9.30am at the Fielding Farmers Market. Regular musicians the Pedros graciously making way for the out-of-towners. Musician Peter Tonoa hopes people will come out and enjoy the free concerts in Feilding over the weekend.

After the market the jazz moves indoors to the Strong Room from 11am, Murray's Irish Bar from 2pm and Drovers Bar and Kitchen from 5pm.

