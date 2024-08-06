Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: NZ infant formula standard with Minister for Food Safety Andrew Hoggard

New Zealand is opting out of an Australasian joint infant formula standard. Photo / 123RF

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister for Food Safety, Andrew Hoggard, who explains why New Zealand will implement its own infant formula standard over the next five years.

Andrew Hoggard:

The Associate Agriculture, and Food Safety, Minister says New Zealand will opt out of an Australasian joint infant formula standard because it could disadvantage our dairy industry. We also touch on the controversial Otago freshwater policies and how calving’s going on his Manawatū dairy farm.


Kate Acland:

The chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ comments on the Olympic Games sponsorship, why there’s a shortage of beef and lamb domestically and how are things down on the farm at Mt Somers.


Doug Avery and Shane McManaway:

Today’s farmer panel addresses the tragic situation of rural mental health and suicide, plus we discuss the Zanda McDonald Awards and how things are going on their Marlborough and Wairarapa farms respectively.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent ponders the Kentucky weather, his tumbling share portfolio, and mortgage rates in the US.

Listen below:



