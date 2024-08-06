New Zealand is opting out of an Australasian joint infant formula standard. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand is opting out of an Australasian joint infant formula standard. Photo / 123RF

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Minister for Food Safety, Andrew Hoggard, who explains why New Zealand will implement its own infant formula standard over the next five years.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The Associate Agriculture, and Food Safety, Minister says New Zealand will opt out of an Australasian joint infant formula standard because it could disadvantage our dairy industry. We also touch on the controversial Otago freshwater policies and how calving’s going on his Manawatū dairy farm.



