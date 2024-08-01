Winston Peters:
The Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, talks about farmer confidence, local body rates out of control, and gloves off in the House with Labour MP Willie Jackson and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Plus, he reminisces about some interesting flatmates in the 1980s.
Jane Smith:
North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist doesn’t spare the rod when it comes to Dr Rod Carr, the outgoing Climate Change Commission Chairman.
Farmer Tom Martin:
Our UK farming correspondent (and social media influencer) talks about farmer fitness, farmer confidence and the ban on live animal export.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent comments on the Olympics, soaring beef exports to the US, and inflation coming in at 3.8%.
