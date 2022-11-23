Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler, centre, with, from left, Anika Green, Ella Flavell, Caitlin Taylor and Lily Lewis at the Supreme Court in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell





Almost famous

The Labour Government seems to have caught a bad case of the “almosts”. The voting age (NZ Herald, November 23) is another example of teasing voters with new and exciting but then watering them down. The much-vaunted hate speech legislation was narrowed down to just cover religions. The Three Waters plans seem to have gone overboard with a number of additions. Now, the Government teases young people with the hope of a voice in their future, only to seemingly take fright. Saying it would only change the voting age from 18 to 16 for local bodies is like a school teacher with little confidence in kids, who will be able to vote in the big people’s election if they are responsible. Having people voting at 16 years of age will give them a say in their future, rather than leaving it to the old who seem to lose their nerve every time things get sticky. It will also require the widespread teaching of civics earlier in schools – say, from intermediate or even earlier. The “almost” Government wants young people to play in the puddle of local government but the future starts today for them – think climate change. They deserve a say now and not at some other adult-appointed time. Micheal Smith, Rotorua.

Waiting ages

So the PM is going to introduce a bill next year to lower the voting age to 16, regardless of the fact that she, and the rest of thinking New Zealanders, knows it will fail. When is this Government going to stop wasting Parliament’s time on frivolous exercises and start addressing issues that are damaging our society? Ian Doube, Rotorua.

Counting votes

David Seymour is opposed to lowering the voting age because 16-year-olds don’t pay taxes, yet he is happy for 16-year-olds to vote in local body elections because they can do “less damage”. There is a certain inconsistency here as while some 16-year-olds do pay taxes, they do not pay rates. Perhaps the difference is that the Act Party does not appear in local body elections and hence Mr Seymour has nothing to lose - unlike in a general election. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Drug money

Can I add to the debate over Daratumumab? My late partner was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2016. After a variety of treatments, all of which worked initially and then gradually failed, she was offered Daratumumab for free by the manufacturers. This was I believe because it required additional clinical data to enable offering the treatment on the open market. At the time we asked about the likely cost, had we deferred the offer and then wanted to purchase it privately at a later date – the answer was around $200,000 per annum. The treatment she was on at the time cost around $100,000 p.a. ($400 per capsule). While there are a number of patients still receiving Daratumumab free from the manufacturers, the company has presumably decided it has enough data to show it is an effective treatment. My partner started the treatment in November 2020 and it kept her going for a further two years. As usual, the issue for Pharmac almost certainly comes down to cost, as at $200k per person per annum, the numbers stack up pretty rapidly. Julian Fitter, Maketū.

Planning hurdles

What a pleasure it was to read Richard Brabant’s comments on the Resource Management Act 1991 (NZ Herald, November 16). As a planner for more than 40 years, I too believe the RMA is an excellent act with appropriate outcomes dealing with the effects of activities on the environment. In the beginning, it was used in creative and innovative ways. Unfortunately, the planning bureaucracy came, as Richard said, to abuse and misuse it. Rules mushroomed and expanded and council officers held up consents by asking for information irrelevant to the effects of the activity. When appearing before the select committee in 1990 I told members that council staff were already planning how to frustrate the intention of the act. So, it has been the case. A typical residential resource consent in Auckland costs my client around $2000 for me to prepare the Assessment of Effects report while council costs exceed $8000 for processing. Many unnecessary requests for further information will be required often at great expense and the council will take over two months to process the application. I expect local authority staff to abuse and misuse any new legislation. Stopping that is what is needed. Experience tells me delays and costs will result while innovation will not be supported. Graham Parfitt, Murrays Bay.

In residence

Ram raids are being committed by young people who have probably experienced poor or terrible childhoods, and are currently in situations where crime is condoned or encouraged. Should these young people be left in that environment, or might they do better elsewhere? If elsewhere, then perhaps a live-in, supportive establishment with firm but compassionate authority figures who could guide, teach and mentor? Sounds promising? There’s no need to dismissively label such places as “boot camps”. Even if such places had negligible long-term benefits, the occupants wouldn’t be committing ram raids while in residence. Hard-working, frustrated, and oft-ignored shop owners would surely see this as positive. Yes, obviously, social improvements should be made wherever possible. But these are challenging, long-term, and maybe even unrealistic. Shopkeepers need help now. Chris Elias, Mission Bay.

Rough seize

Contributor Peter Davis suggests (NZ Herald, November 21) “We should hail the Three Waters legislation”, then provides his case to justify the claim yet misses the point. Three Waters is simply confiscation of the country’s water for pecuniary gain for those who will administer the asset, it is larceny on a grand scale. Of course, the initiative is portrayed as a compassionate gesture to protect our health; the potable quality of the country’s water reticulation deemed unsafe, a claim which is without foundation. P. J. Edmondson, Tauranga.

Keeping up

In previous times, I must admit to not in the least being a particular fan of Shane Jones, but now find myself doing a complete 180-degree turnaround based upon his intelligent, well-observed, and highly qualified opinion pieces featured in the NZ Herald. Shane so eloquently exposes the multi-faceted and underhanded agenda that drives this current Government on its frantic ideological marathon to the finish line. Peter Cook, Lynfield.

Write on

For people who read the Herald on their phone and probably missed the “Short and sweet” comment on Winston Peters from Steve Culpan, check out page 19 (NZ Herald, November 19) for the most clever and hilarious comment on Peters. Thanks, Steve, an absolute classic. Tim Mitchell, Takapuna.

Crossing charges

Bridge or tunnel? Neither may be required if you work with road pricing. If there is a bridge fee of $5-10 for any traffic on the existing bridge between 7am and 9.30am on weekdays for any car with less than three occupants, that would even out traffic and make the extra connection unwarranted and save billions for the taxpayers. Singapore is a model for electronic road pricing. There is no way of building enough roads to have smooth traffic flow at peak hours without road pricing. The traffic needs to be smoothed over the whole day rather than be concentrated to a few hours. This has been learned in so many locations overseas. And what would happen if we doubled the number of cars coming into the city over a second bridge or tunnel? Endless congestion. The debate needs to be broadened with new thinking. Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.

Under the weather

The TV1 weather report, just before 7pm each night, is surely not really intended to present to most viewers a clear understanding of the weather forecast for the next few days. The quickly garbled, confusing speech part is entertaining, but anything but a clearly delivered explanation of what the weather is likely to be in various parts of our beautiful country. As a marketing exercise, it is perfect as there is sufficient confusion to make a comparison between the forecasted weather and the actual weather impossible - perhaps what the intention may well be. Surely, I am not alone in thinking this? Ray Peel, Kohimarama.

Short and sweet

On fuel

If the world is genuinely serious about addressing climate change, countries could start by banning all forms of automotive racing involving the use of fossil fuels. Peter Brooks, Mairangi Bay.

On Ferns

So where was the irresistible headline “Ruby Tui’s Day”? Petrus van der Schaaf, Te Arai Pt.

On voting

A quick google shows, of voting ages globally, most countries are at 18 years. Deborah Railey, Royal Oak.

Given the human brain isn’t fully developed until the mid-20s, maybe we should be raising the voting age instead. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

New Zealand needs to follow the century-long law in Australia, and make voting mandatory for everyone who is eligible to vote and is present in the country on election day. John Trezise, Birkenhead.

Why not go with the US system where everyone can vote as often as they like - even the dead get a vote? Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

On cybercrime

The best way to stop scammers is to bring back the cheque and withdrawal slip, I know this is a great leap backwards but at least the victims would still be in possession of their life savings. Ailsa Martin-Buss, Glendowie.

The Premium Debate

Is this the vision for the next Waitematā Habour crossing?

This is absolutely moronic. These consultants have a vested interest in securing cash for a pet project. Public transport will never get everyone to where they need to go in time. An Auckland without cars does not exist and if it did we can’t afford it. Focus on what Aucklanders need, which is more lanes. If people want to cycle, there are plenty of roads away from busy metropolitan areas where they can pretend to be Lance Armstrong in a peloton on weekends. Mark W.

We have seen the dangers of having a bridge already. Very strong winds push vehicles over (big disruption and damage from the last one) and it gets taken over by activists far too easily. A second bridge would completely wreck the scenic view we have now of the existing one. The tunnels need to carry all modes, to allow for when the bridge is closed. Sydney has just built a tunnel for its metro line (they already have their bridge and the vehicle tunnel). Get them to do ours, once Labour has gone, so it is done properly. Stephen H.

A tunnel from Esmonde Rd to connect with the motorway at the bottom of Grafton on-ramp to the motorway - with an exit for rail to Britomart and cyclists at Quay St is a “no-brainer”! (Of course, that means Waka Kohati Auckland Transport won’t get it, or understand the logic.) City traffic uses the current bridge, through traffic flowing north and south uses the tunnel - simple. Now, all we need to do is strike oil, uranium and titanium to be able to afford it. Roger H.

We’ve already stuck oil in Taranaki about 50 years ago but our current Government says we can’t have it. Warren S.

I agree the tunnel is a good suggestion but wait until we have a more effective finance minister so less public money is spent on expensive consultants and discarded plans. Kirsty G.