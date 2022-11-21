Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Experts ponder: is this what might be planned for $15b second Waitematā Harbour crossing?

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Grant Robertson wants to speed up second harbour crossing. Video / Mark Mitchell

Grant Robertson wants to speed up second harbour crossing. Video / Mark Mitchell

When Transport Minister Michael Wood this month announced a consultation on New Zealand’s biggest long-term planned infrastructure project, experts began to ponder what a possible $15 billion could buy.

Could the Waitematā second

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business