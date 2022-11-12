Bridge or tunnel? Government asks Aucklanders what they want for next crossing

Running over the harbour bridge could be a reality. Image / Supplied

Transport Minister Michael Wood wants to know how Aucklanders would like to cross the Waitematā Harbour in future, as the Government moves towards deciding what kind of bridge or tunnel it will build to supplement the ageing Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Wood said a preferred option of harbour crossing will be chosen by the middle of next year, with a view to breaking ground on the project by the end of this decade, significantly earlier than the previous timeline for the project which would have pushed it into the 2040s.

Whatever is chosen will be one of the most complicated and expensive infrastructure projects attempted in New Zealand. The completed project will involve the existing bridge plus a new bridge or tunnel and provide space for walking, cycling, public transport, freight and private vehicles.

It will have to contend with Auckland’s growing pains both now and in the future - including whatever decision is made over the future of Auckland’s port.

But that’s a long way away.

What the Government wants to know now is the kind of crossing, assumed to be either a tunnel or a bridge, Aucklanders want.

Wood said the Government wanted to see better connections across all modes.

“The Government has been very clear: we want Aucklanders to have access across the Waitematā through all different modes of transportation.

“People can currently drive across the bridge in their private vehicle. When this new connection is in place between it and the existing bridge we want people to be able to continue to drive, whether they are commuters or moving freight, we want people to be able safely to walk and cycle and we want there to be mass rapid transit to connect the North Shore into a linked up public transport network across the whole city,” Wood said.

“It’s about giving people real choices and about reducing our carbon emissions by giving people choices other than forcing them to drive because it’s the only realistic option.”

For all that, there are significant differences in what kind of project could be proposed. An additional bridge would mean more connections to downtown Auckland. A tunnel, however, could go further acting as a bypass of the city completely and connecting south and north directly.

Another key aspect of the plan is that it will link up with the Government’s other Auckland transport project: light rail.

“This is a project that will be fully integrated with Auckland light rail. We did the tendering process for the detailed design for Auckland light rail and the indicative business case for this project together and the two projects are very, very closely linked.

“Ultimately the mass rapid transit connection in central Auckland will need to be fully integrated between the two projects,” Wood said.

The harbour crossing became an election issue in 2020 when National promised to accelerate its construction. Later, Labour also promised to bring forward the building of the crossing.

A business case prepared by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency costed a tunnel option at about $10 billion. It had a relatively low benefit-cost ratio of 0.2 – an 80 cent loss on every dollar spent on the tunnel.

Wood said Labour had brought the project forward by decades during its time in office.

“We are bringing it significantly forward. In the version of ATAP that we inherited when we came into government this project was a 2040s project. In the previous version of ATAP we advanced it to the 2030s. The decisions that we are having now are about advancing that further,” Wood said.

The transport agency is holding a series of community engagement events before the end of 2022 at Britomart Community Market (Saturday, November 19), Highbury Night Markets (Sunday, November 27), Takapuna Christmas Carnival (Saturday, December 3) and Grey Lynn Farmers’ Market (Sunday, December 11).

Wood said the Government would take soundings on “future options for people wanting to drive, walk, cycle, transport freight, take the bus or perhaps travel by light rail across the Waitematā Harbour”.

“This will support the planners to confirm what new infrastructure is needed to cater for these modes, where it will go, and how to make the best use of our existing infrastructure, including the Auckland Harbour Bridge.”

The consultation will finish at the end of January.