Letters: Three Waters, transparency, Qatar, hate speech, boot camp, and Bayswater Marina

Whangārei District Council wants to retain full control of Whau Valley Dam, above, the city's main water supply that will be taken if the Three Waters reform go ahead as planned. Photo / Northern Advocate, File

Whangārei District Council wants to retain full control of Whau Valley Dam, above, the city's main water supply that will be taken if the Three Waters reform go ahead as planned. Photo / Northern Advocate, File

Who’s wild over water plans?

Bruce Cotterill (Weekend Herald, November 19) questions why New Zealanders are not upset or even angry about the Government’s latest announced legislation on Three Waters. I put on record that I, an 85-year-old, am very angry about this legislation and was one of the 88,000 submitters. I think it is incongruous that this latest Friday Government announcement should hit the media when our globe-trotting Prime Minister is on an overseas jaunt. I may not understand all the detail of this Three Waters takeover of council and public assets, but I know it is completely over the top. Therefore I, like many, am angry at the unilateral action this Government proposes. Tony Lewis, Takapuna.

Transparency AWOL

The New Zealand democratic system relies on political parties seeking a mandate from the electorate for major policies (that are not responding to unexpected developments) and constitutional change. Labour kept the He Puapua report and associated co-governance agenda secret from both its coalition partner and the NZ public in the 2020 election. In fact, when Judith Collins mentioned the report we were told it was just one of many produced but one with no relevance. Yet only months later, it was being rolled out. Now, we see major opposition from councils and 88,000 public submissions on the Three Waters bill (many objecting to the co-governance structure) ignored and further far-reaching changes introduced after the submission period ends. So much for ethics, transparency or listening to feedback. Lucas Bonne, Unsworth Heights.

Three Waters call right

Your columnist Bruce Cotterill is right — the Three Waters legislation removes a degree of ratepayer control and marks the end of an era. Fully council-controlled and owned water infrastructure is the last of a dying breed. We used to have harbour, power, hospital, education, and roads boards. Even rabbit boards. Now all gone. They have been corporatised or privatised or absorbed by central government or some combination. Why? Because local democracy, on its own, couldn’t do a lasting job of providing solid expertise, competent governance, and reliable funding. Water infrastructure exemplifies the problem. Almost everywhere in the country one or more of the three waters is either not meeting basic statutory requirements or not being run competently or just not financially viable for asset replacement and functioning. So, with this last of a dying breed, the Government has struck a hybrid that combines a dose of corporatisation for competence and a dash of privatisation for financial viability, with an overlay of council control for governance. And it has bought it into the modern world with a serving of Maori involvement. We should hail the Three Waters legislation as a modernisation that marks the end of an era of tried and trusted structures that have come to their natural conclusion, not bemoan it. Peter Davis, Kingsland.

Qatar no place to be

Unlike Frank John, I think NZ is lucky not to have to attend the FIFA World Cup in a country that, at best, is hosting the event through seemingly dubious and questionable means. To believe Qatar was handed the privilege because of its spectacular global football presence is naive to say the least. When even Sepp Blatter declares the decision a mistake, you can be sure there is something rotten in the back rooms of venue allocation. As for football being the only sport required to gain a nation worldwide recognition and/or respect, I suggest Frank takes a look at NZ’s record in the last few years. Rugby, (union and league), cricket, sailing, motorsport, golf, equestrian etc. All sports many other countries engage in and admire our prowess in. This applies to men’s and women’s sport equally. We have a proud history of success around the world, and which in the last few weeks has certainly put us on the world sports map. I, for one, feel pleased that NZ isn’t attending an event where money has won the day over sportsmanship, skill and standing in the world of football. Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

A completely different set of rules applies to rich-listers at the Qatar football World Cup. Photo / AP

A buck each way?

Let’s see if I’ve got this right — National’s Paul Goldsmith doesn’t like the proposed hate-speech law as he sees it as an attack on personal freedom. Meanwhile, Mark Mitchell wants to dictate what people can wear in public. Perhaps they should get Erica Stanford to cherry-pick some data, then quote it out of context to bolster their positions. Or, to make it really clear, get Christopher Luxon to explain it all. John Capener, Kawerau.

‘Boot camp’ turnaround

As an Auckland teenager in the 1950s, my home environment included regular alcohol-fuelled parties, frequent visits by police and various other activities which did me no favours. Outbursts of anger became my mode of behaviour as well. Some parents in our neighbourhood actively discouraged their children from coming to our house. I joined the WRNZAF in 1965 — a directionless, troubled young woman with no positive life skills. “Boot camp” and “circuit breaker” perfectly describe the six-week WRNZAF recruit course I undertook. Our days were rigorous — cleaning our rooms, ironing our uniforms, being told the rules to obey, plus the dreaded drill sessions, learning to march efficiently on icy Canterbury mornings — rain or shine. Hearty meals three times daily were a highlight for me. For the first time, I experienced a sense of security as tasks to be completed and clear expectations on myself and other recruits were timetabled into our busy days. Homesickness? I cried often — yet by the end of those six demanding weeks self-respect had begun to stir. Now, in my late 70s, I’m a stable mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. That “boot camp” experience was a turning point for me; a major step toward rescue from the ill-fated future I was catapulting into. Maxine Nisbet, Mt Eden.

Luxon heavy-handed

The heavy-handed approach to many issues by Christopher Luxon is cause for concern. He is either going to demolish many of Labour’s achievements or lock problems up in jail. His latest get-tough-on-youth-offending is an example of trying to catch votes but not curing the problem. As many others have indicated — why smash an acorn when the tree is the problem. The reason these youths are miscreants is because of the environment they have lived in. Until we improve that situation we will continue to spit out juvenile delinquents and criminals. There are already consequences for young offenders, with boot camps not the answer. As a compulsory military trainee after World War II it failed dismally to keep me in step and have respect for those who shouted at me 100 times a day. Let those who deal with these people every day lead us along the right path. Reg Dempster, Albany.

Building hope rises

News the proposed Bayswater Marina housing development has been severely reduced, there’s a ray of hope that a similar monstrosity on Esmonde Rd will also be reduced. The Esmonde Rd complex was originally approved as a six-storey building of approximately 250 units and now the developers are planning to build a 16-storey, 500-unit complex on the same site. Isn’t it strange that the 16-storey building will fit on the same foundations as the six-storey building? Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Peters not elected yet

Winston Peters and his party are not going with Labour because they are liars; he isn’t supporting National because he wants a new government that will deliver, and he isn’t supporting the Maori Party because he believes it is racist ... Who is the common denominator in all this? Has he also forgotten that you need a threshold of 5 per cent before you can contemplate any of these decisions? Susan Wilson, Waiheke Island.

Māori and racism

Thank you, Roderick Mulgan, for an excellent, well-reasoned piece (NZ Herald, November 18). It is becoming increasingly awkward to express an opinion about the use of the Māori language without being labelled racist. Many are afraid to express their concerns publicly. For me, one thing to rankle is the use of Māori names for government departments. Often, I have no idea what the department is or what it is responsible for. Using the English name too would assist. Joyce Birdsall, Tairua.

Short and sweet

On youth

At least Luxon is doing something. What is Labour’s solution — give them a hug? Phillip Skipworth, Auckland Central.

On All Blacks

I am so over the All Blacks’ pathetic performances. We are going to be weeping in our hankies in a year — if we still care. Glenn Forsyth, Taupo.

A dropped goal by the All Blacks was the difference between a loss and a draw against England. Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

On Labour

Another excellent piece by Bruce Cotterill ( November 19). Tells you all you need to know about this Labour government. Roll on election day next year. Phil Dunbier, Kerikeri.

On bus drivers

The bus driver shortage could be solved if we banned the trucks that plague our roads with cones and lane closure lights — their drivers would be much better employed driving buses. Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

On pronunciation

Am I the only one who has noticed how many people use the word “anything”, and think it ends with a k and not a g? Ross Thomas, Te Awamutu.

On MPs

It is the only job where you don’t need experience, ability or references and get paid handsomely. Christine Tate, Eastern Beach.

The Premium Debate

Who Winston Peters won’t work with

He may talk the big talk condemning the Labour Party but do we believe him? We all know he will do whatever is best for Winston Peters. Marlene H.

You have to admire Winston. He, like a good lawyer, finds the right point to base the case. Mark I.

I can see Labour supporters going to NZ First because all other options on either side of the political spectrum would be unpalatable. However, many hold Winston responsible for where we are now because of what he did in 2017. Storm R.

As usual, Winston knows how to express exactly what middle NZ are thinking. Love him or not, NZ First will be a force at the 2023 election. Stephen G.

Why would anyone trust Winston? He needs to ask himself that first and then he’ll realise his days are gone. Anita W.

If what Winston says is true, then he made a colossal error of judgment. So why should voters trust him again? Same Winston, same colossal errors of judgment, etc. Justin D.

He will hold exhaustingly long talks post-election and go with whoever gives him the most baubles of power. Alan K.

Now NZ knows where you stand, where Christopher Luxon stands and where David Seymour stands. Do we know where Jacinda Ardern stands? Roy H.