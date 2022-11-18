Voyager 2022 media awards
Politics

'No one gets to lie to me twice' - Winston Peters reveals the party he won't work with

12 minutes to read
Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior Political Correspondent

A buoyant Winston Peters says NZ First is back - and this time they’re coming for Labour’s core voters after the parties’ coalition crumbled. Audrey Young reports.

Winston Peters has changed markedly since he lost

