Most New Zealanders would like to live in harmony in our multicultural society whilst acknowledging the wrongs of the past. However, they get offended when things are done sneakily without legal basis or electoral mandate.

Maybe it is indeed time to have a public discussion rather than introduce legislation by stealth?

Lucas Bonné, Unsworth Heights.

PM’s poor Aussie showing

Recently, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited Australia for discussions with its Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. It seems to me, as a Kiwi living in Australia, that he gave away almost everything worthwhile to his neighbouring country.

He conceded when Albanese reverted to a hard line on deporting to New Zealand people born there, who had lived most of their lives in Australia and have a criminal record here. This was a backwards step by Australia from their apparent softening with some previous New Zealand PMs.

He also offered up New Zealand’s unique and hard-won position on defence. Having effectively given away his own country’s sovereignty to the US under Aukus, Albanese got Luxon to forgo the same by New Zealand.

It is a Labor Government in Australia, but it is a pale version of, say, the Labor Governments of Whitlam, Hawke and Keating. And it is an even paler version of the Labour Governments that gave New Zealand purpose and pride; those of Kirk, Lange, Clark and Ardern in particular.

I am sad that Aotearoa New Zealand looks to become just another branch office of the American behemoth.

Dr Jock Churchman, South Australia.

Street racing solution

It is a miracle that no police officer was either killed or badly injured during the recent illegal gathering of street racers. I would suggest it is totally unacceptable to expose our police officers to such a dangerous environment.

Here is my solution. Undercover police could attend such gatherings. Record all this activity, from a safe distance. Trace the offending vehicles and owners. Confiscate the vehicles. This could be done by the aggressive tow operators currently towing away little old ladies who accidentally park in the wrong spot for 10 minutes.

These vehicles can then be assembled for a crushing event. Stunt drivers could be used to complete four or five high-speed laps before lining up at the crusher. The public could be invited and charged a small entrance fee. I would expect a sellout to any such event. However, sadly, I would expect these events may be unsustainable as, after two or three of these crushing nights, it would be difficult to source fresh stock.

Happy to volunteer as a stunt driver, no charge.

Douglas Anderson, Whitianga.

Contract question

Nicola Willis has to be commended for a positive response to the Commerce Commission’s criticism of the four big Australian banks’ domination of New Zealand’s retail banking sector.

However, there is a small elephant in the room which should be addressed – New Zealand government departments and agencies are required to conduct all banking activities through Westpac, one of those banks directly criticised by the commission for concentration on profits first, everyday Kiwis a distant last.

The bank profits from this cosy relationship have to be enormous, all of course borne by the New Zealand taxpayer. Surely this banking contract should be transferred to Kiwibank, which would be profit-enhancing as well as prestigious? There will obviously be a contract with Westpac, but it must have an expiry date. Can Willis assure us that the government banking contract will then not once again be signed with an overseas bank?

Rob Peterken, Golflands.

Disabled Kiwis deserve better

Colleen Brown has expressed clearly how she and the disability community feel about the recent disability support services review (NZ Herald, August 19). I have now appreciated what a huge effort has gone into gaining small steps for the thousands of Kiwis who make up our disabled community.

Years of talking, writing, presenting, pleading by action groups – disabled New Zealanders deserve all the support they request, not callous and thoughtless actions by this “save money by every means” Government.

Let’s not ignore Colleen Brown’s passion, distress and anxiety, so clearly expressed on behalf of all carers and families. We must not forget that folk struggling with disability, and their support networks, are us – to be cared for and valued.

Elaine White, Kohimarama.