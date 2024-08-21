Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Tuku Morgan is blaming the wrong people for tense race relations; Australia got exactly what it wanted from Christopher Luxon

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Te Arataura chair Tuku Morgan criticised the Government for undermining Māori rights and identity at Tūrangawaewae Marae on Monday. Photo / Koroneihana

Te Arataura chair Tuku Morgan criticised the Government for undermining Māori rights and identity at Tūrangawaewae Marae on Monday. Photo / Koroneihana

OPINION

Tuku Morgan’s ire misplaced

Tuku Morgan blames the coalition Government for “driving a wedge between Maori and non-Maori”.

He is blaming the wrong people. He should look at the last for introducing undemocratic co-governance reforms, the Waitangi Tribunal for making rulings that have no basis in the Treaty of Waitangi, and the leaders of Te Pāti Māori for making many racist and inflammatory statements in Parliament.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand