Pasifika health expert Sir Collin Tukuitonga (NZ Herald, November 28) and others say that vulnerable Māori and Pacific people are going to pay for the new Government’s dropping of Labour’s progressive ban on smoking. According to Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand, smoking in these groups is around 2.8 times that of the rest of the population, and adults living in the most deprived areas are 4.3 times as likely as adults in the least deprived areas to be daily smokers.

It is a mystery how financially vulnerable people can keep buying cigarettes at $34.50 (average price) per pack of 20. Nobody is obliged to buy smokes just because they are available, and most people have responded to price disincentives, educational efforts and cultural change.

This suggests the need for community leaders who can work with families and schools to replace bad habits with healthy ones. The basic problem is addictive behaviour, not any one product, since the lure of alcohol, fast-foods and sugary drinks also overloads the health system and ruins lives. The role of the smartphone in youth mental illness is another instance.

Without addressing the basic behavioural issue at the right level of society – the family and community – a ban on one unhealthy product will simply boost another, as the rise in vaping indicates.

Carolyn Moynihan, Auckland.

Auckland needs rapid rail

There is speculation about the efficacy of cableways as a form of public transport. We feel it is important to stress that this should not become a cheap substitute for quality mass or rapid transport. Of note, its proponents are concentrating on the airport. The airport is less important than the Mangere Employment Hub (MEH) surrounding the airport, which is arguably as important to Auckland as the CBD. What it needs is a rapid rail link from Wiri to Onehunga to bring 60 per cent of MEH workers from Papakura, Takanini and Manurewa to the MEH and similarly take the Mangere residents to Te Papapa, Penrose, Ellerslie, Newmarket and the CBD. With a link to the proposed Avondale to Southdown Line (ASL) there will be a direct link from Mt Roskill, Avondale and Western suburbs to the MEH as well.

The cableway may have some merit on some shorter routes, such as from Te Atatu to Henderson, but is most likely to be of better use in the cities of Wellington and Dunedin with their very hilly terrain. Auckland still needs more key strategic rapid rail.

Niall Robertson, Public Transport Users Association chair, Balmoral.

Will of the people

Proponents of governments who have lost an election immediately criticise the incoming incumbents and their policies with no respect at all for the will of the people who have exercised their right to lawfully elect a government of choice.

New Zealand’s MMP system allows for cumbersome forms of duopoly and triumvirate to rule us and for the leaders of minor parties to not only influence the makeup of the next government but as in the 2017 election, choose who will govern us for the ensuing three years.

The current system came about through the will of the people and will remain in place for as long as the people deem it appropriate.

Food for thought?

Joy Bell, Ellerslie.

Wonderful retrospective

What a wonderful Herald retrospective in pictures over the past few weeks of New Zealand life up to the present day. So many harrowing moments, so many triumphant ones captured on film. The one thing that couldn’t be adequately conveyed was the spirit of the people behind all those pictures charting New Zealand’s history. I don’t mean the iconic images of Sir Edmund Hillary or Sir Peter Blake, but rather the quiet, determined efforts of everyday New Zealanders to overcome adversity and whose efforts exemplify that special “Kiwi” spirit. As another challenging year draws to a close, we should remember that spirit and celebrate it.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.

Call for inquiry

Winston Peters’ comments about media bias were quickly brushed off by those who don’t like opening cans of worms, but deserve consideration because there is widespread public interest. The NZ on Air response that “no complaint of bias has ever been upheld” raises more questions than answers, particularly to those of us who submitted a documented complaint but were fobbed off with a form-letter dismissal which ignored the evidence.

Whether we look at the coverage of social issues, Treaty interpretation, language modification, or the uncritical reporting from the Covid ‘Podium of Truth’, I get the impression we were being fed government propaganda on all channels.

I hope there will be an independent investigation, leading to more balanced and critical journalism.

Alan McArdle, Glen Eden.

Academic achievement falling

In response to Judy Mills’ letter (NZ Herald, November 30), if the Ministry of Education (Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga) was doing its job then there would be no reason for government to get its nose into the classroom. An ongoing decline in academic achievement is a clear sign that things have been slipping for decades. A major review is overdue with changes across multiple fronts to bring us back into line.

Nick Rowe, Greenlane.

Spotting talent

More than 10 years ago my husband, then aged 80, used to watch TV every day at 4pm with earphones on (while I slaved in the kitchen!). I discovered it was a programme for teenagers called U Live. “These kids are great,” he said, “best thing on TV.” One of “these kids” was Rose Matafeo so he recognised talent when he saw it.

Anne Martin, Helensville.

A QUICK WORD

It always amuses me that people complain about rates rises and service cuts. If the rubbish you generate in a fortnight cannot fit in a wheelie bin, perhaps it’s time to consider and minimise how much rubbish you generate.

Peter Calder, Westmere.

When the Super City was foisted on Aucklanders, I don’t recall being promised constant rates increases, dysfunction, mind-boggling financial mismanagement and general pandemonium. I do recall former North Shore mayor Andrew Williams’ opposition to, and criticism of, the Super City which some people labelled idiotic.

PK Ellwood, Beach Haven.

In response to the football article ‘What should the teams be called?’ (NZ Herald, December 1), bearing in mind, the owner, players, and coaching staff, will be from overseas, Cosmo gives it an international make-up, with reference to New York Cosmo star-studded teams.

Tiong Ang, Mt Roskill.

I don’t need Spotify. I have a nice collection of CDs, all now downloaded onto my device for an eternity. It’s probably cost me a small fortune over many decades, but at least I have something tangible, and won’t need to pay a subscription for the rest of my days.

John Ford, Taradale.

It is a shame that some New Zealanders need the Government to make their life choices. Taking responsibility for yourself is part of growing up.

Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

Cop28? Yet another cop out for 70,000 attendees which must rank as the junket of the century of dubious or little value. Don’t mention the words bribery and corruption!!! When will we wake up and not attend these costly events?

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Have you noticed the lids of some cans of Japanese beers are labelled in braille? Obviously, now blind customers are able to select their favourite type themselves. Very innovative. I wonder who will copy it?

Gerard Lynch, St Marys Bay.

Interestingly the proposal to remove GST on fresh food was abandoned because only the supermarkets would benefit, but somehow all the savings from abolishing the regional fuel tax will flow back to the consumer. Perhaps the fuel companies will just keep the 1.5c GST portion.

Eric Skilling, Milford.

We are told that vegetables and fuel have never been more expensive yet Coldplay is scheduling a third concert at Eden Park. South Islanders are unimpressed that there aren’t any shows there, so is there really a cost of living crisis?

Dave Miller, Tauranga.

On reflection it is quite predictable that Winston Peters should attack the mainstream media; he knows that’s what the people who voted for him want to hear.

Mark Vincent, Whakapirau.

It seems odd that Labour is now addressing high-priority issues such as child poverty, climate change etc while in Opposition. Why was this not done, along with other matters, in the preceding six years? Chris Hipkins should look in the mirror before uttering inane comments.

Ian Doube, Rotorua.