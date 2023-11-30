Māngere blaze sends multiple homes up in flames, how the Prime Minister’s feeling about his deputy’s bribe accusations and some tough talk from the Reserve Bank in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Council is looking to move from weekly to fortnightly general rubbish collections, starting in 2026.

The plan is contained in a draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan which contains targets to reduce the amount of household rubbish put out in bins.

The goal is to reduce kerbside rubbish from a 2022 baseline of 141kg to 120kg per capita by 2028 and to 100kg by 2030, helped along by the recent general rollout of food scrap bins expected to reduce up to 41 per cent of bin contents by weight.

The council currently collects recyclable bins once a fortnight.

Manurewa-Papakura Ward Councillor Daniel Newman said this is one of the most inconvenient and unproven changes that council officers have ever proposed, and would be deeply unpopular with many Aucklanders.

Auckland Council recently rolled out food scraps bins across the city.

“While it might be the case that not every household needs the rubbish collected every week, that is a choice that Auckland households rather than politicians and Auckland Council staff should make.

“It is absolutely the case that hundreds of thousands of Auckland households put their rubbish bins on the kerbside every week because they need that service. Ratepayers expect that this weekly service should remain, and the food scraps collection would be in addition to rather than instead of a weekly rubbish collection,” said Newman.

He said the plan continues a long-held preoccupation from some people to move from the current weekly to a new fortnightly kerbside rubbish collection service and those who need choice and convenience as much as possible.

“I am in the latter group and I hope Aucklanders will share that approach.”

Newman urged Aucklanders to “get organised and prepare submissions” in response to the proposal if they wanted to protect weekly collection services.

The Herald has approached Auckland Council and the mayor’s office for comment.

It comes as Auckland Council wrestles with a budget hole, with ratepayers now facing service cuts, asset sales and big rates increases as officials try to balance the books.

The council has already sold down part of its share parcel in Auckland Airport and Mayor Wayne Brown has also floated selling a long-term lease to Port of Auckland and putting the proceeds into a new $3 billion-to-$4b investment fund.

