The Government's decision to repeal smoke-free legislation has been criticised - and also supported.

The coalition Government’s proposal to repeal the stop-smoking legislation is undeniably a short-sighted decision. Young individuals, and even some older ones lacking discernment, are often susceptible to impulsive and daring purchasing behaviours.

Many fail to consider the long-term consequences, particularly those who are less informed. There is a tendency for individuals to believe their healthy bodies are invincible, paralleling a misconception about the immortality of life itself. I have encountered several individuals who perceive smoking and vaping as integral to their cultural identity.

The proverb “Prevention is better than cure” is a matter of common sense.

Rather than allowing potential problems to arise, why not establish an environment that minimises the likelihood of tragedies?

On a national scale, such an approach would not only avert deep personal sorrows but also alleviate the strain on healthcare facilities.

A government that governs with a sense of morality, rather than as a mere commercial entity, is deserving of admiration, not the other way around. The public has a right to anticipate the current government’s reconsideration of this decision.

S.S.S. Rajan, Hamilton.

Isn’t it ironic

So now we have a Wellington councillor putting up flyers defacing the three coalition leaders. I don’t mind that, freedom of expression. What I do mind is when you cry about abuse towards previous leaders and then you go and do it to the current ones. It is very ironic.

Nathan Jones, Palmerston North.

Will Reti spin?

It will be interesting to watch the incoming Minister of Health, himself a medical doctor, squirm in his defence of the repeal of the smoke-free legislation.

John Beauregard, Whangarei.

Smoking is a choice

It is hard to work out why anyone can blame a government for premature deaths of smokers through the repealing of the smoke-free laws when the simple answer is to give up smoking yourself. One knows the consequences of smoking so surely smokers themselves have to take responsibility for their own health. Don’t expect others to hold your hand .

Alan Walker, St Heliers.

Politicians and boundaries

It was rather disturbing to hear Winston Peters say to journalists a moment after the coalition deal was finally signed: “We’re going to have a balanced media now”. One hopes he was joking. Politicians should keep their noses well out of the media. That’s what a free press is all about. Similarly, they should keep their noses out of the classroom. They wouldn’t dare tell medical professionals how to do their job, but somehow, teachers are fair game and can be advised and even directed as to how to do theirs. I suggest some politicians need lessons in observing boundaries.

Judy Mills, Whangārei.

No to road closure

The planned extended closure/work on Meiola Rd, Pt Chevalier, shows how far out of touch Auckland Transport is with the real priorities and that the mayor and Auckland Council need to intervene immediately. This is not good planning.

This unbelievably busy road is at best a two-lane road and many times - particularly so over weekends given it encompasses a great and very popular sports ground - is virtually one lane. To be proposing building cycle lanes when the highest safety need is for an additional car lane is bluntly unbelievably stupid and short-sighted. Yes, consider a cycle lane when practical but this is an unbelievably busy road and must have at least another car/bus lane before anything else changes. There is sufficient land below the existing houses both above and below the sports grounds on the western side to expand.

Ron Pearson, Howick.

Some perspective

There is a saying those who live in glasshouses should not throw stones. Winston Peters’ claim of a $55 million media bribe looks infinitesimal when one considers the billions in personal and landlord tax cuts offered as an incentive to vote right.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Don’t expect praise

It won’t matter how successful the National-led coalition is, the haters and “only the left-leaning parties and political commentators know what the people need” will never do less than snipe, bitch and moan from the sidelines. Hopefully, this trio of disparate parties will prove them all wrong. But don’t expect the haters to admit it. The days of giving everyone a fair go seem to be no longer part of the Kiwi character.

James Archibald, Birkenhead.







