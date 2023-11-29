Bill Foley, the American billionaire whose Black Knight Football Club has been awarded the franchise for an Auckland team in the A-League. Photo / Photosport

Auckland is getting a new professional football franchise with the launch of the men’s and women’s A-League sides confirmed. Before it can organise coaches, marquee players or the third alternate strip colours, the franchise would be wise to settle on an official name.

The Herald’s Cameron McMillan saves them the large fee from a brand/marketing company and comes up with some options.

These suggestions follow the preference that both the men’s and women’s sides will go under the same name banner.

Option 1 - Keep it simple

Auckland City FC and Auckland Utd are already taken but a few classic options remain.

Auckland Football Club

About as simple as you can get. Shouts “Auckland”, “football” and the fact it’s a “club”. So it hits all the brand targets and requirements. The downside is AFC gives me Socceroos v Vietnam or Cleveland Browns v Jacksonville Jaguars vibes.

Tāmaki Makaurau FC

A great opportunity to promote the te reo version of the city’s name.

AFC Auckland

According to a football historian, Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic became AFC Bournemouth so they would be first in any alphabetical list of English clubs. Still doesn’t get the Auckland franchise above Adelaide Utd, so not really worth it. Unless they go with AAFC Auckland.

Auckland City Rovers

The Rovers title was originally used by clubs with no fixed ground. The Auckland A-League franchise (name doesn’t really roll off the tongue) will set up base at Mt Smart for now but owner Bill Foley has talked about backing a new stadium in the CBD.

Option 2 - A nickname, because it’s fun

Black Knights FC

This appears to be the front-runner as Black Knight Football Club is the name of the entity led by Foley that was awarded the franchise by the A-League. Black Knight Sports and Entertainment owns the NHL side the Las Vegas Golden Knights, along with AFC Bournemouth.

There is a Boston-based futsal team under this name, established in 2005 with an Instagram account. But that shouldn’t be an issue.

Auckland Volcanoes

The city does have an abundance of volcanoes (53 by last count), more common than black knights at least. Was originally considered by the Warriors organisation, along with Lions and Bombers.

Auckland Basilisk

Leaning heavily into a local rivalry - according to Harry Potter lore, phoenix tears are the only known antidote to basilisk venom. Basilisk and Phoenix: two natural enemies.

Auckland Jafas

Just another football association. Along with a Dutch orange strip, this would be a real winner.

Auckland Roadcones

Still keeps the orange as an option.

Auckland Orcas

Facebook groups in the city go nuts when someone announces an orca spotting. Based on that, Aucklanders love orcas.

Auckland Tūī

The same goes for tūī in terms of high approval rating. They are fast and look great, opening up the option for a white tuft under the neck on the jersey.

Option 3 - Alliteration

Auckland Advance

Trying to get inspiration from the official coat of arms of Auckland City wasn’t easy. Ignoring the fact it features pineapples and bananas, which aren’t easy to grow in Auckland, the only word that features across the bottom is “Advance”. Would be bold to use a keyword from the Australian national anthem but I like it.

Auckland Athletic

Auckland A’s for short. Moneyball during a cost-of-living crisis would be a nice touch.

Auckland Aviators

Maybe my house is under a flight path but seems the city has an abundance of planes.

Auckland Axels

I only suggest it so I can make an Axel Foley gag, which no doubt goes over the head of any reader under the age of 35.

Auckland Avengers

Trademark and Marvel approval pending.

Auckland Admirals

City of sails... admirals. There’s a connection there. Also a shade of blue...

Option 4 - Blue is the colour

Auckland Blue Boots

Suggested by a talkback listener on Newstalk ZB. Like the Black Caps and Red Sox, it makes a fashion statement. The downside is the players won’t be able to wear the classic Adidas Copa Mundials.

Auckland City Royals

Not about the monarchy but about a royal blue colour scheme.

Auckland Azure

Ticks both alliteration and a shade of blue. Would need to lean on more Italian signings.