Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Provide incentives to upskill - but only when appropriate; Christopher Luxon’s te reo lessons; Government priorities

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
The key point about incentives for upskilling is that rewards should only be offered when doing so can help provide a better business outcome, writes one reader. Photo / Judith Lacy

The key point about incentives for upskilling is that rewards should only be offered when doing so can help provide a better business outcome, writes one reader. Photo / Judith Lacy

Just as it is normal for new employees with higher relevant qualifications to start on a higher pay scale, it is normal for companies to encourage existing staff to upskill in role-relevant skills. Some offer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand