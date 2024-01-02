Voyager 2023 media awards
Letters: New Zealand’s infrastructure woes, marlin fishing, cellphones in schools - and comedy reviews

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay on Mt Everest. Photo / Himalayan Trust New Zealand, Supplied

New Zealanders can climb Mount Everest, send rockets into space, and win the British Golf Open but we can’t sort out our basic infrastructure problems. It might be time to put a rocket up

