Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Praise for bridge builders, 90-day trials and good neighbours; who should NZ model itself on?

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Chereè Kinnear travels to the Coromandel Peninsula to meet with the locals who were most impacted by State Highway 25A's closure. Video / Ben Dickens and Chereè Kinnear Additional Cinematography / Corey Fleming Additional Cinematography / Mike Scott

I know councils and local government organisations get a lot of flak from people, me included, but this week I went over the new SH25a bridge heading from Auckland to the Coromandel and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand