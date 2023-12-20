Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand

Royal Commission Covid inquiry: David Seymour, Winston Peters right about scrapping it - Deborah Chambers

By Deborah Chambers
6 mins to read
The Government is dropping the last of its Covid restrictions and says the last masking mandate and isolation requirements will be lifted at midnight tonight. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Winston Peters campaigned on a policy of scrapping the current Royal Commission inquiry into Covid. His main complaint is the terms of reference are far too narrow. Peters wants a new, independent

