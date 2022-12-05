Watch Live: Jacinda Ardern announces next steps for Covid-19 inquiry

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the next steps in the Government's promise to hold a Covid-19 inquiry. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the next steps in the Government’s promise to deliver an inquiry into the Covid-19 response at her post-Cabinet press conference today.

The Government has promised an inquiry into the Covid response, and Covid-19 Minister Ayesha Verrall has been tasked with preparing one. The type of inquiry is not yet known, but given the seriousness of the pandemic, it is expected the inquiry will be a full Royal Commission.

Ardern has previously spoken of the need for an inquiry, telling RNZ, “we do think we need to go back and look as a whole at our experience from Covid. We know unfortunately that in the future we’re likely to face other pandemics”.

“We need to learn from this one and make sure - like civil defence - we have a set of arrangements ready to go for whatever circumstance arise,” she said.

Parliamentary parties have called for a need into the Covid-19 response.

A key question will be how the Government deals with incorporating the economic response to Covid-19 into the inquiry. Over the last year, every party in Parliament has called on the Government to launch an inquiry into the economic response to the pandemic to better understand the effects of the massive stimulus that was unleashed in 2020 and 2021.

This had the effect of keeping unemployment low, but prompted enormous volatility in the housing market, and a level of inflation not seen in thirty years.

Labour MPs have denied support for such an inquiry. Finance Minister Minister Grant Robertson has said the economic response into the pandemic would be examined by an inquiry looking at the overall response.

Ardern will also be questioned on the Government’s decision to back down over a controversial decision to entrench parts of the Three Waters legislation.

The decision to entrench part of the legislation was unusual, given entrenchment is currently only used in our electoral laws. Ardern said last week she was not aware of the most recent effort to entrench this part of the legislation.

However, Ardern and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta have now both acknowledged that the Green Party amendment to entrench part of the legislation went to Labour’s weekly caucus meeting.

This has led to questions about how well Mahuta communicated the constitutional implications of the decision to go ahead with voting in favour of that amendment.

Ardern has given little detail on that point, citing caucus confidentiality.

“We are taking this as a team”,” she told RNZ’s morning report.