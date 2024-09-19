“The very idea of oratory and getting up and being able to speak off the cuff never occurs to him as he says he has got a better Māori quantum than the rest of us,” Peters said.
“This is arrogance of the worst sort and he did it today. Can’t make a speech without a laptop.”
That came after Te Pāti Māori MP Takuta Ferris gave a speech assisted by a laptop in front of him. It was also picked up on by Speaker Gerry Brownlee, who said “reading speeches is not part of the tikanga of the House”.
Peters said training for politicians in the past included that they had “the ability to speak, get up, read the room, and speak properly”.
He said many of the new MPs didn’t have that training.
Later on Thursday, he denied one of his New Zealand First MPs, Tanya Unkovich, was one of those reading out their speeches.
Parliament TV footage of Unkovich’s contribution in last Wednesday’s general debate shows the first-term MP spending much of the speech holding up, looking at, and flicking through papers. The video does show Unkovich on occasion responding to interjections from the Opposition.
He said that differed to Ferris as he believed the Te Pāti Māori MP had read every word of his speech.
Peters later called Unkovich’s speech “one of the most daring speeches I have seen”.
The Speaker addressed the issue of reading speeches prior to Thursday’s Question Time starting. He said it had been the subject of a number of rulings over the years.
Brownlee said there were some circumstances where reading a speech “may be acceptable”, mentioning speeches including technical material, a maiden speech and a valedictory speech.
“All members are entitled to refer to notes, and some members may rely more heavily on them than others. The key thing is that members are giving their own speeches, rather than the remarks prepared for them. In any case, no member other than the Speaker may interrupt a member who is speaking to mention a breach of this convention.”
Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.