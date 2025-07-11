The confrontation arose between the pair, who were unknown to each other, after McLaren-Taana told the younger boy to pull his socks up and called him a “b**ch boy” and a “sackless c**t”.

The stabbing was captured on CCTV and cellphone footage and described by multiple witnesses throughout the trial.

Enere McLaren-Taana, 16, was killed following an incident at the Dunedin bus hub last year. Photo / Supplied

McLaren-Taana’s whānau were present in court, many wearing shirts bearing his face and name, with bible verses on the reverse side.

With his portrait positioned at the front of the courtroom, three of his family members gave victim impact statements.

The defendant, who wore a light blue blazer over a shirt and tie, showed no visible emotion when he was addressed directly by the family members.

McLaren-Taana’s father, John McLaren, swore at the teen as he made his way to making his victim impact statement, and asked Justice Osborne: “How the f**k did we get here?”

He described the traumatic events of the day he found out McLaren-Taana, called JJ BY his family, had been killed.

“On the 23rd of May 2024, at 8.20am, JJ stops as he’s leaving the bus to go to school, stops, and says I love you Dad. [I said] have a good day at school. And he’s gone to catch his school bus. That’s the last time I ever saw my boy alive.

“The last year hasn’t been good for me or my family. The hardest year of my life, and I know this will never leave me.”

He said he was a 58-year-old father of six who had worked hard to turn his life around after having last left prison in 1999, and he had worked hard to love and guide McLaren-Taana.

“He was very much like me, very much. But the thing I noticed about my son is he had a good heart, he cared about people, and looked after people less fortunate than himself, because that’s the way he was brought up.

“He talked about his love for sport, and how hard he found it not having that time with his son.

Enere McLaren-Taana died of a single stab wound at the Dunedin bus hub last year. Photo / Ben Tomsett

He said he was made redundant after his son’s death and had not worked since as he was unable to move on.

The victim’s older brother, Rick McLaren, sobbed as he gave a separate statement.

He said the death of his brother had ruined his family’s life and that he had struggled to deal with his anger, frustration, and getting through the days, and had also lost his business in the time since McLaren-Taana’s death.

Speaking directly to the defendant, he said: “I wish you nothing but f**king misery, maybe then you’ll get a wee sniff of the trauma you put my family through.”

He said he would never forgive him.

“Your actions were cowardly, you are a coward and that’s all you’ll ever f**king be.”

The victim’s grandmother, Tere Taana, spoke of McLaren-Taana’s love and talent with sport.

“On the Monday before he was killed, I clearly remember seeing him on the bus, and he said to me ‘I love you Nana’ and I said I love you back. Then a lady said what a lovely boy he is. That was the last time I saw him alive.

“I am so angry at this boy. Who do you think you are?... This is going to be pinned on your heart. You’ll have to live with this for the rest of your life.”

Crown prosecutor Richard Smith submitted that a starting point for sentencing should be in the range of 7 to 8 years’ imprisonment, prior to any deductions for mitigating factors.

Smith urged the court to denounce the conduct in the strongest possible terms.

Defence counsel Anne Stevens KC told the court the defendant had listened carefully to what had been said with genuine attention, and hoped that the McLaren-Taana’s family would be able to eventually read his written apology.

Many of McLaren-Taana’s family left the court as Stevens spoke, his grandmother swearing aloud as she exited.

Stevens said the defendant wanted to assure the family of his regret and that he did not smirk at them, but had instead attempted to express sorrow for their loss.

She said the defendant, who “remains a child”, had viewed the trial as a process of accountability, during which he faced the gravity of his actions.

Stevens said the defendant had not intended to kill McLaren-Taana, and was extremely remorseful and traumatised by his death, which was unanimously acknowledged by professionals who had observed him since.

Justice Osborne sentenced the teen to three years and three months imprisonment.

He set a starting point of seven years imprisonment, but gave various discounts to the circumstances of his youth, prospects of rehabilitation, time spent on bail, and remorse.

“I have no doubt, as the jury have found, that you did go out that day with the intention of killing anyone.”

“You have brought on yourself the disaster of criminal proceedings and imprisonment, and all that brings to you and your family.”

“You have an opportunity denied to Enere - to live a good life and contribute to society... I say to you, you owe it to yourself, you owe it to your family, but most importantly, you owe it to Enere.”

He was denied a discharge without conviction, but was granted a final order of name suppression.

The teen had been on bail since his conviction in June, during which Crown prosecutor Richard Smith noted he had complied fully with conditions.

Throughout the trial, the court heard that the defendant had previously been assaulted and robbed, and had started carrying a knife out of fear.

Stevens had argued the stabbing was an act of self-defence, while the Crown maintained it was a deliberate act, pointing to evidence that the teen had chased McLaren-Taana before delivering the fatal blow.

